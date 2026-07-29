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Al-Baqarah
251
2:251
فهزموهم باذن الله وقتل داوود جالوت واتاه الله الملك والحكمة وعلمه مما يشاء ولولا دفع الله الناس بعضهم ببعض لفسدت الارض ولاكن الله ذو فضل على العالمين ٢٥١
فَهَزَمُوهُم بِإِذْنِ ٱللَّهِ وَقَتَلَ دَاوُۥدُ جَالُوتَ وَءَاتَىٰهُ ٱللَّهُ ٱلْمُلْكَ وَٱلْحِكْمَةَ وَعَلَّمَهُۥ مِمَّا يَشَآءُ ۗ وَلَوْلَا دَفْعُ ٱللَّهِ ٱلنَّاسَ بَعْضَهُم بِبَعْضٍۢ لَّفَسَدَتِ ٱلْأَرْضُ وَلَـٰكِنَّ ٱللَّهَ ذُو فَضْلٍ عَلَى ٱلْعَـٰلَمِينَ ٢٥١
فَهَزَمُوهُم
بِإِذۡنِ
ٱللَّهِ
وَقَتَلَ
دَاوُۥدُ
جَالُوتَ
وَءَاتَىٰهُ
ٱللَّهُ
ٱلۡمُلۡكَ
وَٱلۡحِكۡمَةَ
وَعَلَّمَهُۥ
مِمَّا
يَشَآءُۗ
وَلَوۡلَا
دَفۡعُ
ٱللَّهِ
ٱلنَّاسَ
بَعۡضَهُم
بِبَعۡضٖ
لَّفَسَدَتِ
ٱلۡأَرۡضُ
وَلَٰكِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
ذُو
فَضۡلٍ
عَلَى
ٱلۡعَٰلَمِينَ
٢٥١
Cuối cùng đoàn quân có đức tin đã tiêu diệt được kẻ thù dưới sự phù hộ của Allah. Còn Dawood đã giết chết (bạo chúa) Jalut, rồi Y được Allah ban cho vương quyền và sứ mạng Nabi, ngoài ra Ngài còn dạy Y biết bao kiến thức Ngài muốn. Nếu như Allah không dùng người này để ngăn chặn (hành động phá hoại) của người kia thì trái đất sẽ loạn và rối tung, tuy nhiên Allah nhân từ với vũ trụ và vạn vật.
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Những suy nghĩ này là quan điểm cá nhân (đã được duyệt về chất lượng) và không mang tính chính thống.
Syeda Bokhari
Theo
2 năm trước
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Ayah 2:251
#DivineBookClub
#Week
4
#AlBaqarah
251
The 'Mulk' and 'Hikmat'
Sovereignity or rule or authority requires wisdom. How can one manage if wisdom is not there. It's very easy to understand the concept. What intrigued me is the harf ataf in between. The 'and'. What use is Wisdom if it doesn't HV a territory to play upon! What use is a wise man sitting in a cave. For every quality that Allah bestows upon us, it's the manifestation of that quality whi...
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Hisham Abdallah
Theo
8 năm trước
·
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Ayah 2:251, 22:40
Can't stop reflecting on these two verses, especially in light of the recent midterm elections. The first Ayah (2:251) makes a general statement that without competition for power the land would be corrupted. The second (22:40) outlines one of the areas of life that is very sensitive to tyranny; that is religious freedom.
So even though one may not fully like or align with either/any of the alternatives, having such alternatives, per se, is a gre...
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2
0
Hisham Abdallah
Theo
8 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:251
On the law of 'Tadaafu'' or counterbalance of power:
I do not particularly like the Democratic Party (in its current form), but I wholeheartedly and utterly dread the prospect of where the USA would end if it continues to be ruled by the GOP!
That means that I will do whatever I can (i.e. vote and encourage others to vote!) in order to see a shift of power in the midterm and in 2020 towards the Democrats.
Why? Essentially because I believe in t...
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4
0
Sirotum Daud
Theo
12 tuần trước
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Ayah 32:24, 2:246-251
There's this form of unity that can only come from Allah. In a way, we're talking about having patience with those who seek His face, with those who find refuge, certainty in His Words as you do. That's an environment right there, a people ready and waiting for something near,
{ And We made from among them leaders guiding by Our command when they were patient and they were certain of Our signs. } (Qur'an, 32:24)
Do you remember the story of Ta...
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3
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A Siddiqui
Theo
5 năm trước
·
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Ayah 2:249-251
'The islamophobia industry has access to millions, if not billions of dollars to push bigotry and fear in civil society'
I read these words in an article recently and they reminded me of the ayahs in Surah Al-Bakarah that tell the story of Saul's army, the river, David (a) and Goliath.
When we read about how large, how organized, and how well-funded those who wish to destroy Islam are, it can bring about despair. We begin to think about the we...
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31
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