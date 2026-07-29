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Al-Baqarah
249
2:249
فلما فصل طالوت بالجنود قال ان الله مبتليكم بنهر فمن شرب منه فليس مني ومن لم يطعمه فانه مني الا من اغترف غرفة بيده فشربوا منه الا قليلا منهم فلما جاوزه هو والذين امنوا معه قالوا لا طاقة لنا اليوم بجالوت وجنوده قال الذين يظنون انهم ملاقو الله كم من فية قليلة غلبت فية كثيرة باذن الله والله مع الصابرين ٢٤٩
فَلَمَّا فَصَلَ طَالُوتُ بِٱلْجُنُودِ قَالَ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ مُبْتَلِيكُم بِنَهَرٍۢ فَمَن شَرِبَ مِنْهُ فَلَيْسَ مِنِّى وَمَن لَّمْ يَطْعَمْهُ فَإِنَّهُۥ مِنِّىٓ إِلَّا مَنِ ٱغْتَرَفَ غُرْفَةًۢ بِيَدِهِۦ ۚ فَشَرِبُوا۟ مِنْهُ إِلَّا قَلِيلًۭا مِّنْهُمْ ۚ فَلَمَّا جَاوَزَهُۥ هُوَ وَٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا۟ مَعَهُۥ قَالُوا۟ لَا طَاقَةَ لَنَا ٱلْيَوْمَ بِجَالُوتَ وَجُنُودِهِۦ ۚ قَالَ ٱلَّذِينَ يَظُنُّونَ أَنَّهُم مُّلَـٰقُوا۟ ٱللَّهِ كَم مِّن فِئَةٍۢ قَلِيلَةٍ غَلَبَتْ فِئَةًۭ كَثِيرَةًۢ بِإِذْنِ ٱللَّهِ ۗ وَٱللَّهُ مَعَ ٱلصَّـٰبِرِينَ ٢٤٩
فَلَمَّا
فَصَلَ
طَالُوتُ
بِٱلۡجُنُودِ
قَالَ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
مُبۡتَلِيكُم
بِنَهَرٖ
فَمَن
شَرِبَ
مِنۡهُ
فَلَيۡسَ
مِنِّي
وَمَن
لَّمۡ
يَطۡعَمۡهُ
فَإِنَّهُۥ
مِنِّيٓ
إِلَّا
مَنِ
ٱغۡتَرَفَ
غُرۡفَةَۢ
بِيَدِهِۦۚ
فَشَرِبُواْ
مِنۡهُ
إِلَّا
قَلِيلٗا
مِّنۡهُمۡۚ
فَلَمَّا
جَاوَزَهُۥ
هُوَ
وَٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
مَعَهُۥ
قَالُواْ
لَا
طَاقَةَ
لَنَا
ٱلۡيَوۡمَ
بِجَالُوتَ
وَجُنُودِهِۦۚ
قَالَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
يَظُنُّونَ
أَنَّهُم
مُّلَٰقُواْ
ٱللَّهِ
كَم
مِّن
فِئَةٖ
قَلِيلَةٍ
غَلَبَتۡ
فِئَةٗ
كَثِيرَةَۢ
بِإِذۡنِ
ٱللَّهِۗ
وَٱللَّهُ
مَعَ
ٱلصَّٰبِرِينَ
٢٤٩
Khi Talut xuất binh, Y bảo quân lính: Allah thử thách các ngươi về một con sông, ai uống nước của con sông đó thì y không còn là người của Ta (tức không được xuất binh chiến đấu) còn ai không uống nước của con sông đó hoặc chỉ uống một ngụm nước bằng tay cho đỡ khát thì y là người của Ta (tức được ra chiến trường). Thế nhưng đa số quân lính uống nước của con sông đó ngoại trừ một số ít. Rồi khi Y cùng đoàn quân có đức tin còn lại qua khỏi con sông thì quân lính nói: Ngày nay làm sao chúng ta đủ lực lượng để chiến đấu với đoàn quân của Jalut (Goliath) đây. Lúc này, những người có đức tin nơi việc họ sẽ trình diện Allah (ở Đời Sau) lên tiếng: Đã có biết bao lần một lực lượng nhỏ bé đã đánh bại một lực lượng hùng mạnh khi đã được Allah phù hộ! Quả thật, Allah luôn sát cánh với những người kiên nhẫn.
Tafsirs
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Suy ngẫm
Những suy nghĩ này là quan điểm cá nhân (đã được duyệt về chất lượng) và không mang tính chính thống.
Rayaan Shafi
Theo
2 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:249
'When Talut marched forth with his army, he said: 'Indeed, Allah will test you with a river. So whoever drinks his fill from it is not with me, and whoever does not taste it - except a sip from the hollow of his hands - is definitely with me.' They all drank their fill except for a few.' (2:249)
Even though we were never put through such a test that Talut's (or Saul's) army was given, we can draw a meaningful comparison from this story for ours...
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25
16
Anthony Den Braven
Theo
2 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:249
It is the case that an illustrious, meritorious commander could certainly surmount an army of larger quantity, yet disproportionate and in disarray. If one were to assemble a reference to God's might empowering warriors and their tactics, we would observe a brilliant instance in the book of Judges, whereas Gedeon led an army of mere 300 men against thousands of formidable Canaanites. The Israelites emerged victorious, defeating the enemy through...
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0
0
Reshad Noorzay
Theo
7 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:249
Đăng trong
Muslim American Society
Why did Allah test them with a river... water which no one can live without? Was he testing their physical fitness or was he testing their sincerity and determination? What's a bigger test, not to drink water or to face an army that is preparing to kill you? What is the 'army' that is in front of you today and what is the 'water' that you are being tested with in order to prepare you for that 'army'?
Today, be certain of the meeting with Allah ...
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9
2
Sirotum Daud
Theo
12 tuần trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 32:24, 2:246-251
There's this form of unity that can only come from Allah. In a way, we're talking about having patience with those who seek His face, with those who find refuge, certainty in His Words as you do. That's an environment right there, a people ready and waiting for something near,
{ And We made from among them leaders guiding by Our command when they were patient and they were certain of Our signs. } (Qur'an, 32:24)
Do you remember the story of Ta...
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3
2
A Siddiqui
Theo
5 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:249-251
'The islamophobia industry has access to millions, if not billions of dollars to push bigotry and fear in civil society'
I read these words in an article recently and they reminded me of the ayahs in Surah Al-Bakarah that tell the story of Saul's army, the river, David (a) and Goliath.
When we read about how large, how organized, and how well-funded those who wish to destroy Islam are, it can bring about despair. We begin to think about the we...
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31
17
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