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Al-Baqarah
22
2:22
الذي جعل لكم الارض فراشا والسماء بناء وانزل من السماء ماء فاخرج به من الثمرات رزقا لكم فلا تجعلوا لله اندادا وانتم تعلمون ٢٢
ٱلَّذِى جَعَلَ لَكُمُ ٱلْأَرْضَ فِرَٰشًۭا وَٱلسَّمَآءَ بِنَآءًۭ وَأَنزَلَ مِنَ ٱلسَّمَآءِ مَآءًۭ فَأَخْرَجَ بِهِۦ مِنَ ٱلثَّمَرَٰتِ رِزْقًۭا لَّكُمْ ۖ فَلَا تَجْعَلُوا۟ لِلَّهِ أَندَادًۭا وَأَنتُمْ تَعْلَمُونَ ٢٢
ٱلَّذِي
جَعَلَ
لَكُمُ
ٱلۡأَرۡضَ
فِرَٰشٗا
وَٱلسَّمَآءَ
بِنَآءٗ
وَأَنزَلَ
مِنَ
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
مَآءٗ
فَأَخۡرَجَ
بِهِۦ
مِنَ
ٱلثَّمَرَٰتِ
رِزۡقٗا
لَّكُمۡۖ
فَلَا
تَجۡعَلُواْ
لِلَّهِ
أَندَادٗا
وَأَنتُمۡ
تَعۡلَمُونَ
٢٢
Ngài đã tạo cho các ngươi trái đất như một tấm thảm và bầu trời như một chiếc lọng che, Ngài ban nước mưa từ trên trời xuống làm mọc ra trái quả thành nguồn bổng lộc cho các ngươi. Cho nên, các ngươi chớ đừng dựng những thần linh ngang hàng với Allah trong khi các ngươi biết rõ sự thật.
Tafsirs
Các lớp
Bài học
Suy ngẫm
Câu trả lời
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Suy ngẫm
Những suy nghĩ này là quan điểm cá nhân (đã được duyệt về chất lượng) và không mang tính chính thống.
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
Theo
2 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:22
﷽
The earth stretches out beneath me, a stable, constant place to live, to work, to grow,
and above it, the sky stands vast and protective, wrapping around all of creation.
Every drop of rain that falls is a mercy, a gift sent from above,
feeding the land, filling rivers, and nourishing the plants that provide food for us.
It's so easy to take for granted, yet when I pause to reflect,
I feel how all of this is part of Allah’s care—
how we...
Xem tiếp
18
3
Sol Fiamante
Theo
2 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:22
voi coloro che non ci credete avete la scelta di fare quello che volete ma alla fine le vostre scelte vi porteranno nel mondo delle tenebre avete ancora tempo per le scelte giuste e andrete nel mondo della luce.
1
1
Sherene Mansor
Theo
3 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Surah 1 và Ayah 3:2-6, 2:22, 2:255, 4:171-172
I used to skip the parts of the Quran that described Allaah SWT.
I would focus on those parts that i thought were important; the rules and basically what was expected of me.
Till I discovered a beautiful world;
The world of knowing Allah SWT.
'The Jewels of the Quran' by Muhammad Abul Quasem, took my study of the Quran to a definitive turn. In this book, the author simplified the writings of Imam Al Ghazali rahimahullah. This was my first int...
Xem tiếp
8
8
ekaterina myachina
Theo
14 tuần trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:21-24
What follows from being created?
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:21-24) through the Hadith
يَا أَيُّهَا النَّاسُ اعْبُدُوا رَبَّكُمُ… ﴿٢١﴾
“O mankind, worship your Lord…” (2:21)
After describing the different ways people respond to guidance,
the Qur’an shifts in a noticeable way.
It no longer speaks about people—it begins to address them directly:
“O mankind”.
This call is not limited to a specific group,
nor confined to a particular moment.
It is o...
Xem tiếp
11
0
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