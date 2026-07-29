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Al-Baqarah
214
2:214
ام حسبتم ان تدخلوا الجنة ولما ياتكم مثل الذين خلوا من قبلكم مستهم الباساء والضراء وزلزلوا حتى يقول الرسول والذين امنوا معه متى نصر الله الا ان نصر الله قريب ٢١٤
أَمْ حَسِبْتُمْ أَن تَدْخُلُوا۟ ٱلْجَنَّةَ وَلَمَّا يَأْتِكُم مَّثَلُ ٱلَّذِينَ خَلَوْا۟ مِن قَبْلِكُم ۖ مَّسَّتْهُمُ ٱلْبَأْسَآءُ وَٱلضَّرَّآءُ وَزُلْزِلُوا۟ حَتَّىٰ يَقُولَ ٱلرَّسُولُ وَٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا۟ مَعَهُۥ مَتَىٰ نَصْرُ ٱللَّهِ ۗ أَلَآ إِنَّ نَصْرَ ٱللَّهِ قَرِيبٌۭ ٢١٤
أَمۡ
حَسِبۡتُمۡ
أَن
تَدۡخُلُواْ
ٱلۡجَنَّةَ
وَلَمَّا
يَأۡتِكُم
مَّثَلُ
ٱلَّذِينَ
خَلَوۡاْ
مِن
قَبۡلِكُمۖ
مَّسَّتۡهُمُ
ٱلۡبَأۡسَآءُ
وَٱلضَّرَّآءُ
وَزُلۡزِلُواْ
حَتَّىٰ
يَقُولَ
ٱلرَّسُولُ
وَٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
مَعَهُۥ
مَتَىٰ
نَصۡرُ
ٱللَّهِۗ
أَلَآ
إِنَّ
نَصۡرَ
ٱللَّهِ
قَرِيبٞ
٢١٤
Hoặc lẽ nào các ngươi (hỡi những người có đức tin) nghĩ rằng các ngươi sẽ vào Thiên Đàng mà không phải trải qua những thử thách tương tự (những thử thách) mà các thế hệ trước các ngươi đã phải trải qua ư? Họ đã từng trải qua những nghịch cảnh và hoạn nạn và họ đã dao động tinh thần đến nỗi vị Thiên sứ (Muhammad) và những tín đồ cùng với Y đều phải than: “Bao giờ sự cứu giúp của Allah mới đến?” Quả thật sự cứu giúp của Allah rất gần kề!
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Suy ngẫm
Những suy nghĩ này là quan điểm cá nhân (đã được duyệt về chất lượng) và không mang tính chính thống.
Kashish Faraz
Theo
35 tuần trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:214, 3:160
Assalamualaikum
Bismillah
There comes a time when we get stuck into something so badly that we don't see any way out of it, and that's when we start questioning everything and every decision. The shaytan starts to whisper to make us lose hope, and that's when our Imaan gets tested.
At that moment, we should realise that WE ARE BELIEVERS, and since we believe, we will definitely get tested. Every pain, every hardship, every heartache — it's all ...
Xem tiếp
10
1
Hammad Fahim
Theo
48 tuần trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:214
I watched someone on social media saying, 'If God is All-Merciful and wants good why does He cause people to suffer before rewarding them? He could just create them and grant them paradise without suffering?
The Quran's response to this can be found in this verse among others.
Allah says: 'Do you think you will enter Paradise without trials like those before you? …Unquestionably, the help of Allah is near.' (2:214)
Hardship is not cruelty, it...
Xem tiếp
17
2
Rayaan Shafi
Theo
52 tuần trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:214
There is a wisdom in Allah's help coming with a delay: it's a sign that Allah's decision and His timing for help is certainly more effective than had it come according to our own expectations of it.
The message in this verse isn't just about the Muslims who were fighting the disbelievers in a battlefield, but it can also equally apply to our own personal battles in life. Allah's help comes in the right way, at the right time, and exactly in the...
Xem tiếp
16
6
Rayaan Shafi
Theo
năm ngoái
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:214, 19:23-24, 94:5-6
As I was walking outside in the morning, there was someone in front of me who was walking alongside his dog, and on the back of his shirt, there was a nice quote which states:
'Pain is weakness leaving the body.'
So after I saw that, those words resonated with me, because it flips around the immediate perception of pain and reveals the essence and the purpose of pain in our everyday lives.
We can think of it more from a religious point of v...
Xem tiếp
27
18
Razia Zahra
Theo
năm ngoái
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:214
In the Name of Allah, the Most Merciful, the Most Merciful,
This is the prayer I received from my friend Gaza this morning it is the following:
'O Allah, our people in Gaza are in dire straits, their distress has intensified, and they have been shaken in Your path with a severe earthquake until their eyes have been dazed, their hearts have reached their throats and fear and hunger have reached their peak!! O Allah relieve them, have mercy on th...
Xem tiếp
13
1
Ala Mubarak
Theo
năm ngoái
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 16:1, 2:214
After more than 17 months of witnessing a live streamed genocide, this aya brings comfort to my aching and broken heart.
أَتَىٰٓ أَمْرُ ٱللَّهِ فَلَا تَسْتَعْجِلُوهُ
The command of Allah has come (already here!) do not hasten it.
It is a powerful reminder that Allah (SWT)’s decree unfolds in His perfect timing, reassuring us that His justice WILL prevail and His promise is ALWAYS true. As we witness these unimaginable horrors, the relentles...
Xem tiếp
4
2
Razia Zahra
Theo
2 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:214
In the Name of Allah, the Most Merciful, the Especially Merciful,
If the people of Palestine (Lebanon, Yemen, Sudan and so on) remind us of the stories contained in the Qur’an then we have also seen victory has always come to such people.
-How big the army is in front God, is irrelevant;
- How scheming their plans are, is irrelevant;
- How much wealth they have is irrelevant; and
- How many lies they speak is irrelevant;
We know that victory ...
Xem tiếp
20
2
Razia Zahra
Theo
2 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:214
In the Name of Allah, the Most Merciful, the Especially Merciful,
We have lost loved ones, we have gone through failed marriages, we have endured illnesses and diseases, we have lost livelihoods, we have lost abilities, we have lost homes, we have lost cars, we have lost wealth, we have lost positions. Indeed every one of us have stories to tell.
This ayah has given us immense comfort in times of distress and trial. It has helped us hold onto p...
Xem tiếp
16
2
Sherene Mansor
Theo
2 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:214, 63:11, 65:3
Over 100 days of war on Gaza.
It is all His Qadr.
It has been Measured
It has been Timed
It has been Apportioned.
Bi idzniLLAAH
Help is Near
Relief is Near
Victory is Near
Allaah SWT is Nearer.
Ref:
'… pre determined events take place, none of which precedes or falls behind when its appointed time comes (63:11); …. and all this takes place according to a definite plan, for God has a set of measure for everything (65:3).'
~ Al Ghazali,
T...
Xem tiếp
17
2
Gulzar Shariff
Theo
2 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:214
This verse is what makes the seemingly hard life bearable for me. This assurance from Allah that all the troubles and difficulties are going to go and with patience and remembrance of Allah and his mercy, I am going to have eternal blissful life in Jannah where my ever anxious heart will be content forever.
2
1
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