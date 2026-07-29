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Al-Baqarah
21
2:21
يا ايها الناس اعبدوا ربكم الذي خلقكم والذين من قبلكم لعلكم تتقون ٢١
يَـٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلنَّاسُ ٱعْبُدُوا۟ رَبَّكُمُ ٱلَّذِى خَلَقَكُمْ وَٱلَّذِينَ مِن قَبْلِكُمْ لَعَلَّكُمْ تَتَّقُونَ ٢١
يَٰٓأَيُّهَا
ٱلنَّاسُ
ٱعۡبُدُواْ
رَبَّكُمُ
ٱلَّذِي
خَلَقَكُمۡ
وَٱلَّذِينَ
مِن
قَبۡلِكُمۡ
لَعَلَّكُمۡ
تَتَّقُونَ
٢١
Hỡi nhân loại, các ngươi hãy thờ phượng Thượng Đế của các ngươi, Đấng đã tạo hóa ra các ngươi và các thế hệ trước các ngươi, mong rằng các ngươi biết kính sợ Ngài.
Tafsirs
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Suy ngẫm
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Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Suy ngẫm
Những suy nghĩ này là quan điểm cá nhân (đã được duyệt về chất lượng) và không mang tính chính thống.
Julie Aoulad-Ali
Theo
17 tuần trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:21
Allah tells us to worship Him "in the hope of" attaining taqwa. This gives me so much hope subhanAllah because of all the times I struggle to focus and want to have khushu' but don't feel it as I want to - I need to keep trying and keep hoping and keep my intention to achieve taqwa pure and not give up or feel like a failure in these moments and Allah will help and guide me and bring me closer to Him.
7
0
Gail A Lynn
Theo
18 tuần trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:21
I absolutely have fallen in love with these two particular Ayah. They capture the very essence of my heart’s desire as a proclamation to whole world❣️
17
2
Naveela Meral
Theo
năm ngoái
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:21
This is the first command of Allah in the Quran,'O humanity! Worship your Lord, Who created you and those before you, so that you may become mindful of Him.' describing the foundation of our existence. It reminds me of another Ayah in which Allah assures us 'And whoever is mindful of Allah, He will make a way out for them.'
Mindfulness of Allah (Taqwa) means being conscious of Allah and His presence in a way that influences all our actions.
How b...
Xem tiếp
14
3
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
Theo
2 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:21
﷽
O mankind, serve your Lord Who has created you as well as those before you; do so that you are saved. (2:21)
'O mankind, serve your Lord...' These words make me pause in my reading.
Serve—or aabudu—isn't just about rituals or acts of worship.
It's about devoting myself completely, heart and soul, to the One who created me, who created everyone before me. It means shaping my life in a way that constantly remembers Him, in every action, eve...
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18
2
Sina Pustchi
Theo
2 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:21
چرا خدا ما انسان ها را آفرید؟ تا پرهیزکار شویم
0
0
suher khirallah
Theo
3 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 5:100, 51:56, 2:21
The purpose of creation is to worship Allah: 'And I did not create the jinn and mankind except to worship Me.' (Surah Adh-Dhariyat 51:56)
The purpose of worshipping Allah is to attain piety/Taqwa: 'O mankind, worship your Lord, who created you and those before you, that you may attain piety.' (Surah Al-Baqarah 2:21)
And the purpose of piety/Taqwa is to achieve success/Falah: 'So fear Allah (By having Taqwa), O you of understanding, that you ma...
Xem tiếp
15
5
Marina
Theo
4 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:21
Al-Baqarah 2:21
يَٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلنَّاسُ ٱعۡبُدُواْ رَبَّكُمُ ٱلَّذِى خَلَقَكُمۡ وَٱلَّذِينَ مِن قَبۡلِكُمۡ لَعَلَّكُمۡ تَتَّقُونَ
O mankind, worship your Lord, who created you and those before you, that you may become righteous -
Assalamu alaykum wbt,
‘O mankind’ - this is Allah addressing us all humanity.
‘worship your Lord’ - He gave us instruction to worship Him
‘who created you and those before you’ - He Allah is the One created us and...
Xem tiếp
3
7
Mahjabeen Ahmad
Theo
4 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:21
Had Allah so willed, we could have all lived and died at the same time, but where would we find the lesson?
The departing souls of others as painful as it maybe, there lies a hidden Mercy upon the soul who will stand a lone to answer for what they have done.
How many souls have to depart for us to prepare for our own departure?
27
2
sabah firdous
Theo
5 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:21
I always believed that we pray and engage in worship because we're mindful of God. The thought was first and the act came later. But here Allah is saying that engage in Ibadah so we can become mindful of him. Act first and the thoughts will follow.
23
0
ekaterina myachina
Theo
14 tuần trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:21-24
What follows from being created?
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:21-24) through the Hadith
يَا أَيُّهَا النَّاسُ اعْبُدُوا رَبَّكُمُ… ﴿٢١﴾
“O mankind, worship your Lord…” (2:21)
After describing the different ways people respond to guidance,
the Qur’an shifts in a noticeable way.
It no longer speaks about people—it begins to address them directly:
“O mankind”.
This call is not limited to a specific group,
nor confined to a particular moment.
It is o...
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11
0
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