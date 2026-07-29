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Al-Baqarah
201
2:201
ومنهم من يقول ربنا اتنا في الدنيا حسنة وفي الاخرة حسنة وقنا عذاب النار ٢٠١
وَمِنْهُم مَّن يَقُولُ رَبَّنَآ ءَاتِنَا فِى ٱلدُّنْيَا حَسَنَةًۭ وَفِى ٱلْـَٔاخِرَةِ حَسَنَةًۭ وَقِنَا عَذَابَ ٱلنَّارِ ٢٠١
وَمِنۡهُم
مَّن
يَقُولُ
رَبَّنَآ
ءَاتِنَا
فِي
ٱلدُّنۡيَا
حَسَنَةٗ
وَفِي
ٱلۡأٓخِرَةِ
حَسَنَةٗ
وَقِنَا
عَذَابَ
ٱلنَّارِ
٢٠١
Và trong nhân loại, có những người cầu xin “Lạy Thượng Đế của bầy tôi, xin Ngài hãy ban cho bầy tôi mọi điều tốt đẹp ở trần gian này và mọi điều tốt đẹp ở Đời Sau; và xin Ngài hãy bảo vệ bầy tôi thoát khỏi hình phạt của Hỏa Ngục”.
Tafsirs
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Aa
Suy ngẫm
Những suy nghĩ này là quan điểm cá nhân (đã được duyệt về chất lượng) và không mang tính chính thống.
Faryal Ahmad
Theo
9 tuần trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:201, 39:53
Yawm al-‘Arafah always feels different to me. It is one of those rare days where the heart becomes softer and every hidden feeling rises before Allah. What touches me most is that Allah opens the door completely not only for the people standing on the plains of ‘Arafah but also for every believer sincerely returning to Him. It reminds me that no matter how distant I feel because of my sins, distractions, or weakness, Allah still invites me to ask...
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14
9
Hammad Fahim
Theo
năm ngoái
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:201
What if you found yourself in the best moment, at the most sacred location, during the most important occasion of your life—Hajj—and you had the chance to make a single du'a? A du'a that captures all your hopes and wishes, your vulnerabilities and anxieties. What would be that all-encompassing du'a that truly captures it all?
This supplication only consists of around 10-11 words, yet encompasses all forms of goodness in both this world and the H...
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40
8
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
Theo
2 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:201
﷽
The last ten nights of Ramadan are here. Alhamdulillah.
These nights are nothing short of miraculous,
filled with the promise of Laylat al-Qadr, the Night of Decree,
a night so profound that its worship surpasses a thousand months.
As we immerse ourselves in worship,
seeking forgiveness and blessings,
there's a question that lingers deep in our hearts:
can we ask for personal desires during this sacred time?
The answer is:
Absolutely ...
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6
7
M.I Muhammad
Theo
2 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:201
THE ESSENCE OF 'RABBANA AATINAA'
At times, we find ourselves confused on what we want or what to do in a particular situation. There are moments when we second-guess our decisions, are overwhelmed by various challenges and do not feel at peace. Times we fall short in our religion. We encounter numerous options to choose from, or are unsure of which career path to follow. And at certain moments, we have a long list of Du’a to be made, because we ...
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3
4
Saeed Purcell
Theo
5 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:201, 28:77
#QuranicMaxims
It is interesting to me to see how people relate to this worldly life; this lowly, passing, ephemeral life. Zuhd (asceticism) was a key component of the early practice of the Salaf. Many died with barely a blanket and a bowl to their name yet they wept for fearing they'd taken too much. Attachment to the dunyaa is a VERY dangerous thing. If you look at the science of Tazkeeyah and the different diseases of the heart, you'll find m...
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24
1
Sundas Ejaz
Theo
6 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:201
The balance of deen and dunya is essential for the well-being of Muslims. Islam does not teach us to cut-off from the dunya as a means to practice deen. However, it can be immensely challenging to balance both of the aforesaid in this current climate. For instance, one may want to spend time with their family, but this could involve certain activities which are displeasing to الله عزوجل such as music, gossips and ...
Consequently, when you provi...
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22
10
Sajid Bhutta
Theo
6 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:201
Reflecting with father 2/2
my father presented this verse and asked why do we make this dua?
i forgot where i heard this from but I always understood
ربنا آتنا في الدنيا حسنة
as something that is good in the world, and the best thing in the world is closeness to Allah, yes it could also means worldly wealth, family and health (as some scholars have said) but also how much you are connected or inclined towards trying to fulfill the comma...
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9
3
Sardor Karim
Theo
22 tuần trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:200-201
Allah teaches us that whenever we pray and make dua, we should NEVER forget to ask Allah for rewards both in dunya and in the hereafter. We are so concerned about our worldly affairs that we rarely think about the Hereafter. Even something as simple as asking Allah for granting Jannah, under which rivers flow, can be a great and simple way to start!!!
رَبَّنَآ ءَاتِنَا فِى الدُّنْيَا حَسَنَةً وَفِي الاٌّخِرَةِ حَسَنَةً وَقِنَا عَذَابَ النَّارِ
...
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13
1
Minela H
Theo
năm ngoái
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:201-202
Our Lord! Give us in this world that which is good and in the Hereafter that which is good, and save us from the torment of the Fire!' (2 :201)
We tend to often, when we think of (this world) look for 'who has more' of something but when it comes to deen we often look for those or think of those 'who know less' than us or have less than us in ilm or tawakul or taqwa and so on. When making duas we forget that this world can end any second, someti...
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8
5
Sherene Mansor
Theo
4 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 18:110, 2:200-201, 22:78, 2:204-207
#QuranWeeklyDose
This week's session rounded up the discussion on Hajj.
The Hajj experience divides people into 4 categories.
1. the ones who ask Allah SWT for only dunya (2:200)
2. the ones who ask for both dunya and akhirah (2:201)
3. the ones whose speech impresses you and calls upon Allah SWT but in their hearts they oppose Islam; the hypocrites (2:204-206)
4. the ones who sacrifice everything for Allah SWT (2:207)
Knowing this reality, wh...
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7
5
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