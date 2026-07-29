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Al-Baqarah
189
2:189
۞ يسالونك عن الاهلة قل هي مواقيت للناس والحج وليس البر بان تاتوا البيوت من ظهورها ولاكن البر من اتقى واتوا البيوت من ابوابها واتقوا الله لعلكم تفلحون ١٨٩
۞ يَسْـَٔلُونَكَ عَنِ ٱلْأَهِلَّةِ ۖ قُلْ هِىَ مَوَٰقِيتُ لِلنَّاسِ وَٱلْحَجِّ ۗ وَلَيْسَ ٱلْبِرُّ بِأَن تَأْتُوا۟ ٱلْبُيُوتَ مِن ظُهُورِهَا وَلَـٰكِنَّ ٱلْبِرَّ مَنِ ٱتَّقَىٰ ۗ وَأْتُوا۟ ٱلْبُيُوتَ مِنْ أَبْوَٰبِهَا ۚ وَٱتَّقُوا۟ ٱللَّهَ لَعَلَّكُمْ تُفْلِحُونَ ١٨٩
۞ يَسۡـَٔلُونَكَ
عَنِ
ٱلۡأَهِلَّةِۖ
قُلۡ
هِيَ
مَوَٰقِيتُ
لِلنَّاسِ
وَٱلۡحَجِّۗ
وَلَيۡسَ
ٱلۡبِرُّ
بِأَن
تَأۡتُواْ
ٱلۡبُيُوتَ
مِن
ظُهُورِهَا
وَلَٰكِنَّ
ٱلۡبِرَّ
مَنِ
ٱتَّقَىٰۗ
وَأۡتُواْ
ٱلۡبُيُوتَ
مِنۡ
أَبۡوَٰبِهَاۚ
وَٱتَّقُواْ
ٱللَّهَ
لَعَلَّكُمۡ
تُفۡلِحُونَ
١٨٩
Họ hỏi Ngươi (hỡi Thiên Sứ) về các vầng trăng lưỡi liềm. Ngươi hãy bảo họ: “Các vầng trăng lưỡi liềm là những móc thời gian để con người tính toán ngày tháng và việc thi hành Hajj.” Việc ngoan đạo không thể hiện qua hành động đi vào nhà của mình từ nóc nhà (sau khi đã vào tình trạng Ehram),[14] mà sự ngoan đạo được thể hiện ở lòng kính sợ (Allah). Cho nên, các ngươi hãy vào nhà từ các cửa chính và các ngươi hãy kính sợ Allah, mong rằng các ngươi được thành công.
1
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Suy ngẫm
Những suy nghĩ này là quan điểm cá nhân (đã được duyệt về chất lượng) và không mang tính chính thống.
Azimah Daud
Theo
năm ngoái
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:189
Surah Al-Baqarah, verse 189, teaches us about mawāqīt — appointed times marked by the phases of the moon.
The word mawāqīt comes from the same root as waqt — meaning time.
And from this same root comes the word miqāt — which refers to the appointed boundaries of both time (zamani) and place (makani).
I am recalling my hajj experience
I often remember miqat zamani — the time to fast, the days of Hajj.
And I do recall miqat makani — but mostly a...
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10
2
Wardah Abd Rahman
Theo
5 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:189
QURANIC MAXIMS DAY 3:
'Enter homes through their ˹proper˺ doors' (2:189)
This ayah reminds me that when starting a pursuit of something or a journey, start with the intention for the sake of Allah. Start with the means that is pleasing to Allah. To get to know someone for marriage, start with asking the permission of her wali first. To start the pursuit of knowledge, get the resources from legal sources. That way Allah puts more barakah and prot...
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2
1
Aaisha Shahany
Theo
5 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:189
Bismillah.
Not a particular thing 'hits home' for everyone. When it comes to inviting people to Islam, approaches have to be in variety of forms. For some it's the Quran itself and for some it's the mannerisms being taught and the carriers of those manners, for some it's the acts of kindness and understanding, for some the law and order that keeps the life on earth smooth and just.
And in current situation for some, it's one or few particular le...
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0
2
Sherene Mansor
Theo
5 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:189, 9:51
#QuranicMaxims
'Enter homes through their ˹proper˺ doors' (2:189)
My reflection for this maxim is not far from its intended meaning.
On our first ever Umrah trip as a young married couple, I remember the elders in the family saying that I must be very careful not to leave anything behind that would make me turn around after leaving the house. Until today I have not found any daleel for the prohibition to turn back to the house after departing t...
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2
0
Maha Ezzeddine
Theo
5 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:189, 2:177
Sometimes we overly complicate acts of righteousness. 'Going in the back door' as the verse says, bending over backwards, creating inconvenience, and possibly hurting ourselves or others in order to achieve a preconception of what is good.
'Enter your homes through their proper doors.' Allah (swt) wants us to do things properly, sensibly, and with dignity.
Righteousness is not in turning this way or that way, or going through back door or the...
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12
2
Salah Sheikh
Theo
5 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:189, 2:284
#QuranicMaxims
Day 3:
'Enter homes through their ˹proper˺ doors' (2:189)
Righteousness resides in God consciousness.
We must not neglect the spirit of the law when we're applying the letter of the law. We are 'a middle nation'. We tread the moderate path.
Someone can, to borrow the example, enter their houses through the back doors all they like. This doesn't necessarily mean that they are a good person. Other things have to be considered tha...
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3
1
A Siddiqui
Theo
5 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:189
#QuranicMaxims
: 'Enter homes through their ˹proper˺ doors' (2:189)
There is a proper time and a proper way to do things. For example, pilgrimage happens at a certain time of year. If we try to perform hajj at a different time of year, it won't count. And if we perform hajj at the right time, but we decide because of some superstitious reason that it's better to do tawaf in the opposite direction, it won't count. Trying to do things at the right...
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20
6
ماريا مرزوقي
Theo
5 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:189
Quranic Maxims Day 3: 'Enter homes through their ˹proper˺ doors' (2:189)
Somehow this seems 'tough' to reflect upon. I am not very familiar with this verse and the background story.
However, I remember Al-Birr mainly from 2:177. It has a longer list of characteristics and it ends with those being the muttaqun. Here, Al-Birr is in itself to have taqwa and that is the key to being successful. And I am at awe with the fact the verse ends with 2 ...
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7
3
Omodara Jellilah Adediran
Theo
5 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:189
#QuranicMaxims
DAY 3
'Enter homes through their ˹proper˺ doors' (2:189)
Reflecting on this and one thing that comes to mind so easily is how you will always find people who are looking for the easy way out, shortcuts and backdoors. These people will always look for ways to circumvent the process and break the rules because of the temporary ease it may provide them. Before you know it, one person becomes two people, two become three and then it i...
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3
1
Khaleda Begum
Theo
5 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:189
#QuranicMaxims
Enter into the realm of motherhood (parenthood) with proper door
When a baby born, a mother also born. Allah puts the crown of a giant responsibility in the head of a mother. The mother shine with the luminosity of the crown. Motherhood completes a woman. Allah trusts a mother with upbringing of a tiny part of ummah. Alhamdulillah mothers do this with best level of effort and care. Every mother is best mother.
The remuneration of...
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6
4
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