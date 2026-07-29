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Al-Baqarah
18
2:18
صم بكم عمي فهم لا يرجعون ١٨
صُمٌّۢ بُكْمٌ عُمْىٌۭ فَهُمْ لَا يَرْجِعُونَ ١٨
صُمُّۢ
بُكۡمٌ
عُمۡيٞ
فَهُمۡ
لَا
يَرۡجِعُونَ
١٨
Điếc, câm và mù nên họ không thể quay về (với chân lý).
Tafsirs
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Aa
Suy ngẫm
Những suy nghĩ này là quan điểm cá nhân (đã được duyệt về chất lượng) và không mang tính chính thống.
Tammara Magdy
Theo
2 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:18
God Almighty did not use the letter conjunction between each characteristic so that all of them would be inherent to each one of them
If he had said: deaf, dumb, and blind, he would have been among them the deaf, but he sees and speaks, and among them was the blind, but he could hear and speak, and so on.
The verse came with the three adjectives combined without any conjunction, so everyone is deaf, everyone is mute, everyone is blind, and every...
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1
0
Khaleda Islam
Theo
5 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:17-18
What I feel about this verse is Allah swt provides resources so we can explore and discover unknowns. when we find solutions to our problems or projects, we rejoice in our accomplishments and fail to recognize the hands of Allah in it. Then Allah may take away it or probably add new challenges to it. Then we get lost! Because we do not acknowledge him.
We think 'we' did it!
like corona situation, We have discovered the vaccine! what if Alla...
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4
3
tareq abed
Theo
8 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:16-18
He compared the hypocrites to someone who lit a fire, and the only reason you would light a fire in darkness of the night is for warmth, comfort, and to be able to see in the darkness around you. In that way belief grants you Serenity, warmth, and the ability to see through the darkness with the light of Allah. He then mentions that he took away their light and that is because they turned away from belief so he left them in darkness without the ...
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10
1
Ally Hack
Theo
8 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:17-18
I am not a scholar, but this ayah creates a powerful image in my mind. Note that Allah gives a fire (light and heat) to his slave, and, as for those worthy of misguidance, after his surroundings were lit for him, Allah takes away his light, and leaves him not only in darkness, but darkness with the fire still burning (minus the light). If you read the ayat carefully, you see that Allah only extinguishes the light, not the heat, for those he mis...
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44
1
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