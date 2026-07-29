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Al-Baqarah
152
2:152
فاذكروني اذكركم واشكروا لي ولا تكفرون ١٥٢
فَٱذْكُرُونِىٓ أَذْكُرْكُمْ وَٱشْكُرُوا۟ لِى وَلَا تَكْفُرُونِ ١٥٢
فَٱذۡكُرُونِيٓ
أَذۡكُرۡكُمۡ
وَٱشۡكُرُواْ
لِي
وَلَا
تَكۡفُرُونِ
١٥٢
Vì vậy, các ngươi hãy nhớ đến TA, TA sẽ nhớ đến các ngươi; các ngươi hãy tri ân TA và chớ là những kẻ phụ ơn.
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Suy ngẫm
Những suy nghĩ này là quan điểm cá nhân (đã được duyệt về chất lượng) và không mang tính chính thống.
Rayaan Shafi
Theo
9 tuần trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 108:1-2, 2:152
The meaning of Eid and Arafah can't be captured by only following the observances, because we must also internalize and embody the core values that it represents, such as charity, generosity, sacrifice, sincerity, and communal solidarity ... and one powerful reminder that came to my mind is the value of gratitude.
We have to be grateful and we have to include it in our worship as well. It's a good thing to worship out of obedience, for forgivene...
Xem tiếp
36
5
ekaterina myachina
Theo
18 tuần trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:152, 2:37, 2:282, 2:5, 2:2, 2:286, 2:126, 1:6
Between a Question and Its Answer
On entering Surah البقرة (al-Baqarah — The Cow)
There is a moment — almost imperceptible — when, as you move through the Qur’an, you pass from asking into being answered.
It does not announce itself. There is no clear boundary, no visible threshold. You turn the page, as you would in any book, and yet something in the atmosphere shifts — like stepping into a space that feels familiar, but somehow more attentiv...
Xem tiếp
33
10
najee elhila
Theo
22 tuần trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:152, 16:18, 14:7
🌙 Gratitude (Shukr) in Ramadan
Ramadan is not only about hunger. It is about appreciating what we already have. Food. Water. Family. Safety. Faith. 🤍
Allah says:
“If you are grateful, I will surely increase you.” (Qur’an 14:7)
Gratitude brings increase — not always in money, but in peace, barakah, and closeness to Allah.
🥖 Gratitude for Blessings
When we fast all day, even a sip of water at iftar feels special. This reminds us that bless...
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3
0
Shafieq Nizam
Theo
22 tuần trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:152
This verse made me feel seen. - a feeling that is very real and not easily replicable. A mighty reminder to never stop thinking of Allah, who saw me at my highest and my lowest, and to never stop being grateful to him.
6
0
Naveela Meral
Theo
28 tuần trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:152
I used to read this ayah as a general reminder to remember Allah and be grateful. I had never truly noticed the connection between these two ayahs before.
First in ayah 151, Allah reminds us that He sent a Messenger from among us, someone who recites His verses, purifies you, teaches book and wisdom, and brings knowledge that humanity could never have reached on its own.
Then comes Ayah “So remember Me, I will remember you. Be grateful to Me an...
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9
2
Minela H
Theo
năm ngoái
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 73:8, 2:152, 7:69, 76:25, 89:23
Bismillah.
As I let these tears fall and say ameen, because lately they have become my duas.
There is no secret about me struggling to fight on my own (With Allah's help / will) on this fleeting journey uphill - downhill and again and again.
When I say alone, know that, you on QR are the sisters, brothers and so on whom I call my very family in my heart.
It is such a disappointment when we patiently and in most vulnerable states have to 'def...
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19
20
Fariha Guncha
Theo
năm ngoái
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 18:28, 2:152
Home is where the heart finds peace.
And when the heart is at peace the soul is peaceful too.
Peace is not pleasure, not comfort, not even love.
Peace is the feeling of home.
the safety, the tranquil state..
Peace is the real craving of the soul.
We cannot operate when our soul is unsettled.
A disturbed soul leads to a disturbed mind.
And a disturbed heart… is the origin of both.
As a poet, I say:
'Eyes are the doors to the heart.'
and mirrors...
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20
7
Zoya Zoya
Theo
năm ngoái
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:152
We’ve all faced moments in life when it feels like everything is falling apart.
Maybe you wanted to marry someone.
Maybe you lost someone or something dear.
Maybe you're striving for a dream that feels just out of reach.
In that brokenness, you turn to Allah (SWT)—the only One who truly hears.
You begin to raise your hands in every salah, asking for the same thing again and again.
You start making dhikr, praying tahajjud, even letting go of sins...
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15
2
Basit Minhas
Theo
năm ngoái
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:152
بسم الله والصلاة والسلام على رسول الله أما بعد:
I find the connected ayah as one of the most motivational ayahs for preparing for Ramadan. Commenting on this ayah, The great mufassir Ar Raazi RA wrote:
---
English Translation:
Allah Almighty says:
'So remember Me; I will remember you. And be thankful to Me and never be ungrateful.'(Al-Baqarah: 152)
Know that Allah Almighty has commanded us in this ayah with two things: remembrance (dhikr...
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26
17
Shahanaz Begum
Theo
2 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:152
Bismillah
There is a saying, 'When you know yourself, you know Allah Swt.'
Life experience gives a perspective in connecting yourself to Allah swt in a deeper level.
Growing old gracefully and sitting alone in the house, feeling the loneliness, everyone is busy with life with no fault of their own. Then suddenly a member of family who lives far away reaches out and messages, 'Ammu what are you upto? Thinking of you. I have ordered food for y...
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9
7
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