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Al-Baqarah
14
2:14
واذا لقوا الذين امنوا قالوا امنا واذا خلوا الى شياطينهم قالوا انا معكم انما نحن مستهزيون ١٤
وَإِذَا لَقُوا۟ ٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا۟ قَالُوٓا۟ ءَامَنَّا وَإِذَا خَلَوْا۟ إِلَىٰ شَيَـٰطِينِهِمْ قَالُوٓا۟ إِنَّا مَعَكُمْ إِنَّمَا نَحْنُ مُسْتَهْزِءُونَ ١٤
وَإِذَا
لَقُواْ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
قَالُوٓاْ
ءَامَنَّا
وَإِذَا
خَلَوۡاْ
إِلَىٰ
شَيَٰطِينِهِمۡ
قَالُوٓاْ
إِنَّا
مَعَكُمۡ
إِنَّمَا
نَحۡنُ
مُسۡتَهۡزِءُونَ
١٤
Khi đối diện với những người có đức tin thì họ nói: “Chúng tôi đã có đức tin.” Nhưng khi ở cùng với những tên Shaytan của họ thì họ lại bảo: “Chúng tôi cùng phe với các người, chẳng qua chúng tôi chỉ bỡn cợt với họ mà thôi.”
Tafsirs
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Aa
Suy ngẫm
Những suy nghĩ này là quan điểm cá nhân (đã được duyệt về chất lượng) và không mang tính chính thống.
Dr. Akram Kassab
Theo
49 tuần trước
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Ayah 2:14
• {And when they are alone with their devils, they say, 'Indeed, we are with you; we were only mocking.'} [Al-Baqarah: 14]
Some people, when their sins increase, turn into devils and demons. They only command evil and hate nothing as much as they hate good and its people. They and their companions become devils, seizing the moment when they are around good, only to increase in disbelief and transgression.
{وَإِذَا خَلَوۡا۟ إِلَىٰ شَیَـٰطِینِهِمۡ...
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10
0
Faryal Zaffar
Theo
5 năm trước
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Ayah 2:14
Đăng trong
QuranicArt
Surah Baqarah, ayat 14
And when they meet those who believe, they say, 'We believe'; but when they are alone with their evil ones, they say, 'Indeed, we are with you; we were only mockers.'
In this ayat 14, when the hypocrites are talked about the noun form is used 'مُسْتَهْزِءُونَ' . I remember that in A.R.T class we talked about how the noun form is more permanent as opposed the verb form. Which, for me, shows that hypocrites have this habi...
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9
3
Almas K.
Theo
24 tuần trước
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Ayah 2:8, 2:11-15
Today, something struck me while revisiting this passage, and I was truly amazed. It caught my attention in a way it never had before, so I thought I would share it here.
The words of Allah are an endless ocean. When we notice or discover one gem among the countless treasures, the only words that come to the tongue are: SubhanAllah!
There is such depth in the words of Allah, and such precise and consistent usage, that each time we return to them,...
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21
6
محمد اشراق
Theo
2 năm trước
·
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Ayah 2:8-14
In the beginning of Surah Al-Baqarah, Allah discusses the characteristics of believers, disbelievers, and hypocrites. While these verses directly address the hypocrites of Medina, and have also some other implication but following are some forms of hypocrisy in light of these verses that should be reflect on .
Ayah 8 : True Belief Requires Action
Saying 'I am Muslim' isn't enough. If I don't pray, neglect Allah's words, mistreat others, lack ...
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18
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tareq abed
Theo
8 năm trước
·
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Ayah 2:14-15, 57:13
The way the mock they believers by pretending to be pleased with their religion and on their side , Allah mocks them by not immediately punishing them in the worldly life to give them the illusion that they are on the right path in the dunya until they are just about to cross the bridge on the day of judgment that leads to paradise when a wall will be built to seperate between them and the believers and that's when they were realize they were ...
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