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Al-Baqarah
133
2:133
ام كنتم شهداء اذ حضر يعقوب الموت اذ قال لبنيه ما تعبدون من بعدي قالوا نعبد الاهك والاه ابايك ابراهيم واسماعيل واسحاق الاها واحدا ونحن له مسلمون ١٣٣
أَمْ كُنتُمْ شُهَدَآءَ إِذْ حَضَرَ يَعْقُوبَ ٱلْمَوْتُ إِذْ قَالَ لِبَنِيهِ مَا تَعْبُدُونَ مِنۢ بَعْدِى قَالُوا۟ نَعْبُدُ إِلَـٰهَكَ وَإِلَـٰهَ ءَابَآئِكَ إِبْرَٰهِـۧمَ وَإِسْمَـٰعِيلَ وَإِسْحَـٰقَ إِلَـٰهًۭا وَٰحِدًۭا وَنَحْنُ لَهُۥ مُسْلِمُونَ ١٣٣
أَمۡ
كُنتُمۡ
شُهَدَآءَ
إِذۡ
حَضَرَ
يَعۡقُوبَ
ٱلۡمَوۡتُ
إِذۡ
قَالَ
لِبَنِيهِ
مَا
تَعۡبُدُونَ
مِنۢ
بَعۡدِيۖ
قَالُواْ
نَعۡبُدُ
إِلَٰهَكَ
وَإِلَٰهَ
ءَابَآئِكَ
إِبۡرَٰهِـۧمَ
وَإِسۡمَٰعِيلَ
وَإِسۡحَٰقَ
إِلَٰهٗا
وَٰحِدٗا
وَنَحۡنُ
لَهُۥ
مُسۡلِمُونَ
١٣٣
Hay các ngươi (hỡi người dân Israel) đã có mặt lúc Ya’qub bảo các con của Y trước lúc lâm chung khi Y hỏi: “Các con sẽ thờ phượng ai sau khi cha ra đi?” (Các con của Y) đồng trả lời: “Chúng con chỉ thờ phượng Thượng Đế của tổ tiên của cha là Ibrahim, Isma’il và Is-haq (Isaac), chúng con chỉ thờ một Thượng Đế duy nhất và chúng con là những tín đồ Muslim.”
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Suy ngẫm
Những suy nghĩ này là quan điểm cá nhân (đã được duyệt về chất lượng) và không mang tính chính thống.
Salihu Abba
Theo
2 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 18:77, 18:82, 2:124, 2:133, 11:46
The Parenting Nightmare
While reflecting on Quran 18:77 and Verse 82, I had a profound realization: If not all, then most parents' greatest concern is the fate of their children, both in this world and in the hereafter. Any responsible parent is willing to sacrifice as much as possible for the betterment of their children. We work hard to put food on the table, and when opportunities arise, we instinctively think about how they might benefit our ...
Xem tiếp
14
0
Sherene Mansor
Theo
4 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 110:2-3, 2:133, 9:39
#QuranWeeklyDose
#JourneyOfFaith
#NationBuilder
In last week's session of Quran Weekly Dose, a new sister shared her journey to faith.
Stories of reverts have always fascinated me. At the same time I feel deeply uneasy whenever I hear a revert story.
What inspires someone to leave their comfort zone for something that is alien to them?
Would I do the same, given the same circumstances?
Then I go to the core of this nagging fear; Am I being rep...
Xem tiếp
8
1
ekaterina myachina
Theo
Hôm qua
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:130-133
Then Remain
Reading Surah al-Baqarah (2:130-133) through Hadith
Something about the simplicity of Ibrahim’s (ʿalayhi al-salam) answer invites a pause.
Allah ﷻ says:
أَسْلِمْ
“Submit.”
And Ibrahim answers:
أَسْلَمْتُ لِرَبِّ الْعَالَمِينَ
“I have submitted to the Lord of all worlds.”
There is no distance between the command and the answer.
Just a few words, yet they seem to hold an entire way of living.
And perhaps what is even more moving is ...
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7
1
Almas K.
Theo
11 tuần trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:124-136, 22:77-78
Surah Al-Baqarah (2:136)
قُولُوٓا۟ ءَامَنَّا بِٱللَّهِ وَمَآ أُنزِلَ إِلَيْنَا وَمَآ أُنزِلَ إِلَىٰٓ إِبْرَٰهِـۧمَ وَإِسْمَـٰعِيلَ وَإِسْحَـٰقَ وَيَعْقُوبَ وَٱلْأَسْبَاطِ وَمَآ أُوتِىَ مُوسَىٰ وَعِيسَىٰ وَمَآ أُوتِىَ ٱلنَّبِيُّونَ مِن رَّبِّهِمْ لَا نُفَرِّقُ بَيْنَ أَحَدٍۢ مِّنْهُمْ وَنَحْنُ لَهُۥ مُسْلِمُونَ ١٣٦
[Say, [O believers], "We have believed in Allāh and what has been revealed to us and what has been revealed to Abraham and Ishma...
Xem tiếp
12
8
Reshad Noorzay
Theo
5 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:124-141
Juz 1 Part 8
Theme: The natural way, the true path of Ibrahim (as), submission to Allah, preparation for the next generation
Key Terms: sibghataAllah, 'akifeena, sufaha
Lessons: Dua of Ibrahim, building a foundation on righteousness, connecting with our forefathers, leaving a legacy for our children, seeking the natural path of Allah, true submission to Allah alone
9
0
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