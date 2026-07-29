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Al-Baqarah
131
2:131
اذ قال له ربه اسلم قال اسلمت لرب العالمين ١٣١
إِذْ قَالَ لَهُۥ رَبُّهُۥٓ أَسْلِمْ ۖ قَالَ أَسْلَمْتُ لِرَبِّ ٱلْعَـٰلَمِينَ ١٣١
إِذۡ
قَالَ
لَهُۥ
رَبُّهُۥٓ
أَسۡلِمۡۖ
قَالَ
أَسۡلَمۡتُ
لِرَبِّ
ٱلۡعَٰلَمِينَ
١٣١
Ngươi hãy nhớ lại khi Thượng Đế của Y (Ibrahim) bảo Y: “Ngươi hãy thần phục TA” thì Y liền đáp: “Bề tôi xin thần phục Thượng Đế của vũ trụ và vạn vật.”
Tafsirs
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Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Suy ngẫm
Những suy nghĩ này là quan điểm cá nhân (đã được duyệt về chất lượng) và không mang tính chính thống.
Sadaqa Abdulrahman
Theo
5 tuần trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:131
Like many reverts, I found Islam through trials and tribulations I was experiencing. My life was taking turns I had never prepared for and I often felt alone. One day, while at the doctor's office, I saw a Quran on a table and picked it up. I began reading and was immediately drawn in to the words, the messages. I always believed in Allah swt. My faith has always been strong; however, I did not understand just how powerful and full of grace and ...
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16
2
Binte Khan
Theo
5 tuần trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:131, 24:31, 33:59
“If I were to die today, would I be worthy of Jannah?” That question made me reflect on my relationship with Allah swt and I realized that I needed to strengthen it. But the one thing Allah swt asked of me that I struggled to place above my own desires was wearing hijab.
To overcome my struggle I started seeking knowledge and reflected on the purpose of hijab. I listened to lectures, learned from stories of Muslim women and began to understand t...
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14
2
A Siddiqui
Theo
5 tuần trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:131
My reflection for "The Verse of the Week"
I love having a whole week to spend with "The Verse of the Week" to really think about it deeply, learn about it, absorb the message and to also read what others have to say as they reflect on the exact same verse.
For this week's ayah - I was thinking of how it can help us if we think about the "question and answer" contained in it throughout the day.
The call to submit to the will of Allah is a const...
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15
2
Hammad Fahim
Theo
6 tuần trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:131
Verse Of The Week.
Reflection:
Ibrahim's submission shows us that real surrender isn't superficial; it's not just saying "I am a Muslim," but proving it through sacrifice, unwavering trust, and selfless obedience to Allah.
Prompt:
What's one thing Allah has asked of you that you've struggled to place above your own desires, and what helped you overcome it?
32
9
Rayaan Shafi
Theo
8 tuần trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:131
At a surface level, the idea of "surrendering" or "submitting" ourselves to Allah has an implication of abandoning our freedom, becoming slaves, and acknowledging our weakness before Him. The root of the word "Islam" itself is a word that signifies "to obey, to submit oneself, to surrender one's will."
But, we can think of and experience the surrendering in a much more beautiful way: the act of surrendering is a way of dissolving ourselves into ...
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24
6
Binte Khan
Theo
10 tuần trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 65:3, 2:131
As humans, we are always trying to calculate outcomes. We want to know how things will work out before we fully trust Allah swt.
But the life of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) teaches a different level of faith.
He walked into the fire trusting Allah.
He left his wife and child in an empty desert trusting Allah.
He was even willing to sacrifice his son trusting Allah.
At every stage, logic could only see loss, uncertainty, and impossibility.
But Ibrahim ...
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14
4
Binte Khan
Theo
10 tuần trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:131
A Muslim is not simply someone who believes in Allah.
A Muslim is someone who submits his will completely to Allah.
Not only when it is easy. Not only when things make sense. But even when the heart struggles, the nafs resists, and the wisdom is not yet visible.
That is why the story of Prophet Ibrahim (AS) feels so central to Islam itself.
He submitted before understanding.
And maybe that’s the essence of Dhul Hijjah too.
To ask ourselves ...
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18
3
Faryal Ahmad
Theo
10 tuần trước
·
Tham chiếu
Surah 22 và Ayah 2:131
#SubmissionAndSacrifice
The story of Prophet Ibrahim (AS) is not merely a historical narrative to be recited it is a timeless mirror held before our own faith.His entire legacy his sacrifice unshakable faith
And status as Khalilullah the intimate friend of Allah can almost be distilled into one breathtaking exchange preserved in the Quran
إِذْ قَالَ لَهُۥ رَبُّهُۥٓ أَسْلِمْ ۖ قَالَ أَسْلَمْتُ لِرَبِّ ٱلْعَـٰلَمِينَ
When his Lord said to him, ‘S...
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5
0
Hammad Fahim
Theo
năm ngoái
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 37:102, 2:131
Eid Mubarak Dear QuranReflect Family. 🌟🌟🌟🌟🐏🐏🐏✨✨🥩🥩🍲🍲🫕🫕
May Allah accept your sacrifice and accept the worship of the Hujjaj (Pilgrims) and for all those who participated in the spirit of Hajj.
Ibrahim AS demonstrated true submission to His Creator through firm trust, Iman and Ihsan. By proving His servitude to Allah through unwavering sacrifice and submission, Allah honoured Ibrahim AS and his family, to become a universal exam...
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30
18
Hammad Fahim
Theo
năm ngoái
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 22:34, 9:36, 2:131
💫 AN OPPORTUNITY YOU DON'T WANT TO MISS!
It was narrated from Ibn ‘Abbas that the Messenger of Allah (ﷺ) said: 'There are no days during which righteous deeds are more beloved to Allah than these days'.
https://sunnah.com/ibnmajah:1727
Dhul Hijjah provides us with many opportunities to turn back to Allah, seeking His acceptance and nearness. It is the month in which we offer not just the sacrifice of animals, but also the sacrifice our whims,...
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17
7
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