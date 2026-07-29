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Al-Baqarah
13
2:13
واذا قيل لهم امنوا كما امن الناس قالوا انومن كما امن السفهاء الا انهم هم السفهاء ولاكن لا يعلمون ١٣
وَإِذَا قِيلَ لَهُمْ ءَامِنُوا۟ كَمَآ ءَامَنَ ٱلنَّاسُ قَالُوٓا۟ أَنُؤْمِنُ كَمَآ ءَامَنَ ٱلسُّفَهَآءُ ۗ أَلَآ إِنَّهُمْ هُمُ ٱلسُّفَهَآءُ وَلَـٰكِن لَّا يَعْلَمُونَ ١٣
وَإِذَا
قِيلَ
لَهُمۡ
ءَامِنُواْ
كَمَآ
ءَامَنَ
ٱلنَّاسُ
قَالُوٓاْ
أَنُؤۡمِنُ
كَمَآ
ءَامَنَ
ٱلسُّفَهَآءُۗ
أَلَآ
إِنَّهُمۡ
هُمُ
ٱلسُّفَهَآءُ
وَلَٰكِن
لَّا
يَعۡلَمُونَ
١٣
Khi có lời bảo họ: “Các người hãy có đức tin giống như những người đã có đức tin”, họ nói: “Lẽ nào chúng tôi lại tin tưởng giống như những kẻ khờ khạo đó đã tin hay sao?” Không, chính họ mới là những kẻ khờ khạo nhưng họ không biết đấy thôi.
Tafsirs
Các lớp
Bài học
Suy ngẫm
Câu trả lời
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Suy ngẫm
Những suy nghĩ này là quan điểm cá nhân (đã được duyệt về chất lượng) và không mang tính chính thống.
Dr. Akram Kassab
Theo
52 tuần trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:13
The closer to Allah you become , The lower the tolerance of the enemies of Allah will have for you, and the more you increase in righteousness, the hypocrites increase in their hostility towards you.
Stay firm on your way and do not care about them, for they are worth nothing!
كلما ازدت قربا من الله كلما ضاق بك أعداء الله، وكلما ازددت صلاحا ضاق بك أهل النفاق... امض في طريقك ولا تعبأ بهم فإنهم لا شيء
16
2
tareq abed
Theo
8 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:13
The safeeh or fool is the one who doesn't know what harms him or what benefits him, rather his actions being him more harm then good. which is why guardians are commanded to not give any 'safeeh' under their care their own money until they prove qualified to handle it in order to avoid them wasting it in what offers no benefit or may harm them. The kuffar in this verse are referring to the believers as fools (sufaha) for appearing to not be benef...
Xem tiếp
2
0
Almas K.
Theo
24 tuần trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:8, 2:11-15
Today, something struck me while revisiting this passage, and I was truly amazed. It caught my attention in a way it never had before, so I thought I would share it here.
The words of Allah are an endless ocean. When we notice or discover one gem among the countless treasures, the only words that come to the tongue are: SubhanAllah!
There is such depth in the words of Allah, and such precise and consistent usage, that each time we return to them,...
Xem tiếp
21
6
محمد اشراق
Theo
2 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:8-14
In the beginning of Surah Al-Baqarah, Allah discusses the characteristics of believers, disbelievers, and hypocrites. While these verses directly address the hypocrites of Medina, and have also some other implication but following are some forms of hypocrisy in light of these verses that should be reflect on .
Ayah 8 : True Belief Requires Action
Saying 'I am Muslim' isn't enough. If I don't pray, neglect Allah's words, mistreat others, lack ...
Xem tiếp
18
0
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