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Al-Baqarah
127
2:127
واذ يرفع ابراهيم القواعد من البيت واسماعيل ربنا تقبل منا انك انت السميع العليم ١٢٧
وَإِذْ يَرْفَعُ إِبْرَٰهِـۧمُ ٱلْقَوَاعِدَ مِنَ ٱلْبَيْتِ وَإِسْمَـٰعِيلُ رَبَّنَا تَقَبَّلْ مِنَّآ ۖ إِنَّكَ أَنتَ ٱلسَّمِيعُ ٱلْعَلِيمُ ١٢٧
وَإِذۡ
يَرۡفَعُ
إِبۡرَٰهِـۧمُ
ٱلۡقَوَاعِدَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡبَيۡتِ
وَإِسۡمَٰعِيلُ
رَبَّنَا
تَقَبَّلۡ
مِنَّآۖ
إِنَّكَ
أَنتَ
ٱلسَّمِيعُ
ٱلۡعَلِيمُ
١٢٧
Ngươi hãy nhớ lại khi Ibrahim và Isma’il đặt nền móng cho Ngôi Đền, cả hai cầu nguyện: “Lạy Thượng Đế của bầy tôi, xin Ngài chấp nhận việc làm này của bầy tôi, bởi vì Ngài là Đấng Hằng Nghe, Đấng Hiểu Biết.”
Tafsirs
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Aa
Suy ngẫm
Những suy nghĩ này là quan điểm cá nhân (đã được duyệt về chất lượng) và không mang tính chính thống.
Soulfull Mental Healfh
Theo
23 tuần trước
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Ayah 2:127
There is so much to learn from the Dua of Ibrahim AS and Idmail AS while building up the foundation of the Kaaba:
It shows humility and Fear and Consciousness of Allah (Taqwa) where although completing the divine and significant task of building the foundations of His house - they are worried about the acceptance of this great deed of theirs, praying for the same.
They acknowledge Allah's attributes of being All Hearing the All Knowing- the O...
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6
0
Hammad Fahim
Theo
năm ngoái
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Ayah 2:127
In a world focused on numbers and outcomes, the purity of our intentions often gets overlooked.
Even if our efforts seem fruitless, so long as our intentions are sincere that is what matters, like Prophet Nuh (AS) who called his people for 950 years, only having a few followers, but regardless he stayed true to his intentions and continued preaching. He is honoured as one the greatest prophets regardless of how many followed him.
Similar Ibra...
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41
32
nahla said
Theo
2 năm trước
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Ayah 2:127
'And when Abraham and Ishmael were raising the foundations of the House' Surah Al-Baqarah 127.
This verse is a reference in education.
A successful father takes his son with him to places of goodness, even if he is young.
Wherever there is companionship, there are benefits.
During this companionship, a story is told, a role model is seen, manhood is created, a value is instilled, affectation is removed, a friendship is formed, and a good d...
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9
2
Parveen Ahmed
Theo
3 năm trước
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Ayah 2:127
Bismillah
Yesterday I was discussing this ayah with my aunts and cousins. I was discussing this ayah along with the hadith from Sahih Bukhari 3364 where the conversation between dad and son is mentioned.
Abraham said, 'O Ishmael! Allah has given me an order.' Ishmael said, 'Do what your Lord has ordered you to do.' Abraham asked, 'Will you help me?' Ishmael said, 'I will help you.' Abraham said, Allah has ordered me to build a house here,' poi...
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13
7
Sherene Mansor
Theo
4 năm trước
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Ayah 2:124, 14:7, 2:127
#QuranWeeklyDose
What is the test that I am going through?
What could be a possible reward from Allah SWT?
Points to consider this past week from Ustadz Muhannad.
I took a whole week to think these questions through.
I finally realised that I need to be grateful and to practise gratitude in whatever that I go through.
In these blessed days of Zulhijjah, we are reminded of powerful lessons from the life of Prophet Ibrahim AS and the tests he ...
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9
1
Sajid Bhutta
Theo
6 năm trước
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Ayah 14:40, 2:127
Đăng trong
Project 100
Ibrahim A.S asks Allah to accept his deed of building the ka'ba and his dua, in surah Ibrahim.
Imagine Ibrahim A.S in the middle of no where, making dua that for this house that I built for You oh Allah!, cause it be a beacon of hope and guidance for those to come. Just think about it.
If we were alive at the time and we happen to pass by them building the Ka'ba, we would drink our zamzam and run the other way thinking that they're insane.
S...
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5
5
A Siddiqui
Theo
6 năm trước
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Ayah 76:22, 2:127
Dandelions are flowers that are generally viewed as being pesky, unwanted weeds. They hold a status far below the flowers that are generally considered to be beautiful, such as roses, tulips, orchids, etc.
This past summer, my 4 year old son picked a small bouquet of dandelions for me. He said, 'I got these flowers for you, momma' with a big smile on his face. I thanked him profusely and took them inside to put them in a small vase and placed t...
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13
4
J Yousef
Theo
8 năm trước
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Ayah 49:1, 8:17, 2:127, 2:256
Đăng trong
The 99 Names of Allah
Ibn Al-Qayyim, may God have mercy on him, says that God Almighty is all-Hearing such that He hears all of the prayers to Him in all languages, and listening to one person does not distract Him from listening to another. When you talk to God Almighty, it is a one-on-one even if you are in a crowded room full of people. You are the focus of His attention. Do not ever belittle yourself to think that God Almighty would not listen to you. Imam Al-Ghaz...
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9
0
ekaterina myachina
Theo
2 tuần trước
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Ayah 2:126-128
Accept From Us
Reading Surah al-Baqarah (2:126–128) through Hadith
The Qur'an does not tell us how long Ibrahim and Ismail (ʿalayhima al-salam) spent raising the foundations of the Kaʿbah.
It does not describe the weight of the stones.
Or the height of the walls.
Or the moment the work was finished.
Instead, while mentioning the building of the House,
the Qur'an preserves the prayer of its builders.
وَإِذْ يَرْفَعُ إِبْرَاهِيمُ الْقَوَاعِدَ مِ...
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10
2
Almas K.
Theo
11 tuần trước
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Ayah 2:124-136, 22:77-78
Surah Al-Baqarah (2:136)
قُولُوٓا۟ ءَامَنَّا بِٱللَّهِ وَمَآ أُنزِلَ إِلَيْنَا وَمَآ أُنزِلَ إِلَىٰٓ إِبْرَٰهِـۧمَ وَإِسْمَـٰعِيلَ وَإِسْحَـٰقَ وَيَعْقُوبَ وَٱلْأَسْبَاطِ وَمَآ أُوتِىَ مُوسَىٰ وَعِيسَىٰ وَمَآ أُوتِىَ ٱلنَّبِيُّونَ مِن رَّبِّهِمْ لَا نُفَرِّقُ بَيْنَ أَحَدٍۢ مِّنْهُمْ وَنَحْنُ لَهُۥ مُسْلِمُونَ ١٣٦
[Say, [O believers], "We have believed in Allāh and what has been revealed to us and what has been revealed to Abraham and Ishma...
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