وَحَرَامٌ عَلَىٰ قَرْيَةٍ أَهْلَكْنَاهَا أَنَّهُمْ لَا يَرْجِعُونَ (It is banned for (the people of) a town We destroyed that they come back - 21:95.) Commentators have given two different meanings to this verse. One, that the town and its people which Allah Ta` ala has destroyed cannot come back to life. The second explanation is that it is binding on the town which Allah has destroyed that it shall not return to this world. (Qurtubl) Thus the meaning of the verse is that the door of repentance is closed after death, and it is no more possible for someone to return to this world and atone for his sins by performing righteous deeds. The final court will take place on the Day of Judgment.