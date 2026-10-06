The Wrongdoers Are the Supporters of Each other Ma`mar said that Qatadah commented on this Ayah, "Allah makes the wrongdoers supporters for each other in the Fire by following one another into it." `Abdur-Rahman bin Zayd bin Aslam commented on Allah's statement, وَكَذَلِكَ نُوَلِّى بَعْضَ الظَّلِمِينَ بَعْضاً (And thus We do make the wrongdoers supporters of one another.) "It refers to the wrongdoers of the Jinns and mankind." He then recited, وَمَن يَعْشُ عَن ذِكْرِ الرَّحْمَنِ نُقَيِّضْ لَهُ شَيْطَاناً فَهُوَ لَهُ قَرِينٌ (And whosoever turns away blindly from the remembrance of the Most Gracious (Allah), We appoint for him Shaytan to be a companion to him.)43:36 He said next -- concerning the meaning of the Ayah; "We appoint the wrongdoer of the Jinns over the wrongdoer of mankind." A poet once said, "There is no hand, but Allah's Hand is above it, and no wrongdoer but will be tested by another wrongdoer." The meaning of this honorable Ayah thus becomes: `Just as We made this losing group of mankind supporters of the Jinns that misguided them, We also appoint the wrongdoers over one another, destroy them by the hands of one another, and take revenge from them with one another. This is the just recompense for their injustice and transgression.'