In the eyes of God that person has life who accepts the light of guidance which appears before him and makes it the illumination of his path. Conversely, that person is lifeless who remains deprived of the light of guidance and roams about groping in the darkness of falsehood. The lifeless person is one who is so caught up in the net of superstitions and prejudice that true, straight facts do not fall within the scope of his understanding. He is so unaware of the true nature of things that he is unable to distinguish between meaningless argument and real discourse. He is so engrossed in self-aggrandisement that it is not possible for him to accept the Truth coming from any source other than that of tradition. Customary and traditional ideas so dominate his mind that he is unable to assess things by any other standard. Due to these weaknesses, he is left groping in the dark. Though apparently alive, he becomes virtually a dead person. In direct contrast to this, one who opens his heart to guidance becomes free of all psychological knots; it takes him no time at all to recognise the Truth. The veils of words fail to hide the face of reality from his eyes. The problems of taste and habit do not attain such a position in his life as to come between the Truth and himself. Truth becomes a bright reality for him; his gaze does not falter looking at it and he does not remain indolent once he has discovered it. He himself treads the path of light and endeavours to make others walk in that light.