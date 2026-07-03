Đăng nhập
Đăng nhập
Đăng nhập
Chọn ngôn ngữ
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-An'am
116
6:116
وان تطع اكثر من في الارض يضلوك عن سبيل الله ان يتبعون الا الظن وان هم الا يخرصون ١١٦
وَإِن تُطِعْ أَكْثَرَ مَن فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ يُضِلُّوكَ عَن سَبِيلِ ٱللَّهِ ۚ إِن يَتَّبِعُونَ إِلَّا ٱلظَّنَّ وَإِنْ هُمْ إِلَّا يَخْرُصُونَ ١١٦
وَإِن
تُطِعۡ
أَكۡثَرَ
مَن
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
يُضِلُّوكَ
عَن
سَبِيلِ
ٱللَّهِۚ
إِن
يَتَّبِعُونَ
إِلَّا
ٱلظَّنَّ
وَإِنۡ
هُمۡ
إِلَّا
يَخۡرُصُونَ
١١٦
Nếu Ngươi (hỡi Thiên Sứ) hùa theo số đông người trên trái đất thì chắc chắn bọn họ sẽ đưa Ngươi lệch khỏi con đường (ngay chính) của Allah, bởi lẽ họ chỉ làm theo sự phỏng đoán và họ chỉ đoán chừng mà thôi.
Tafsirs
Các lớp
Bài học
Suy ngẫm
Câu trả lời
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Suy ngẫm
Những suy nghĩ này là quan điểm cá nhân (đã được duyệt về chất lượng) và không mang tính chính thống.
Rayaan Shafi
Theo
năm ngoái
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 9:119, 6:116, 18:28
Most of the things that people will tell us about what is the 'right' way to live are, whether they intend to or not, offered as statements of misguidance. And this is a reminder from Allah Himself:
وَإِن تُطِعْ أَكْثَرَ مَن فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ يُضِلُّوكَ عَن سَبِيلِ ٱللَّهِ إِن يَتَّبِعُونَ إِلَّا ٱلظَّنَّ وَإِنْ هُمْ إِلَّا يَخْرُصُونَ
'And if you obey most of those on the earth, they will mislead you from the way of Allah. They follow not but as...
Xem tiếp
26
12
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
Theo
2 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Surah 109 và Ayah 11:113, 6:116
﷽
I often find myself reflecting on how deeply our parents, siblings, spouses, and children influence our thinking and perception. The closer we are to someone, the more their beliefs and behaviors shape our own personality. This influence is particularly significant when it comes to matters of faith. Depending on our circle of influence, we can either be drawn closer to religion or drift away from it. Rising against this tide requires tremendou...
Xem tiếp
14
6
Shameel Khan
Theo
2 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 6:116
Everytime i come across this verse the negation of the almost constant media barrage of democracy or majority rule comes to mind.
It is clear that just because a majority may claim an act to be correct it does not mean it has to be so.
#QuranicCalendar
#DivineBookClub
#Week13
11
1
Sarah R
Theo
5 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 6:116
What caught my attention in this ayah is the word ظنا, assumptions.
We know, they know, and surely Allah knows that the ways of the masses are just guesses and assumptions that change every few years. Look at psychology and how theories have evolved and changed over time. Look at the different religious texts coming up with 'new and improved versions' that they assume is what God actually meant to reveal. The truth will always triumph over assum...
Xem tiếp
13
2
Khám phá Cộng đồng Phản chiếu
Ayah trước
Ayah tiếp theo