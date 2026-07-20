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Al-Ahzab
62
33:62
سنة الله في الذين خلوا من قبل ولن تجد لسنة الله تبديلا ٦٢
سُنَّةَ ٱللَّهِ فِى ٱلَّذِينَ خَلَوْا۟ مِن قَبْلُ ۖ وَلَن تَجِدَ لِسُنَّةِ ٱللَّهِ تَبْدِيلًۭا ٦٢
سُنَّةَ
ٱللَّهِ
فِي
ٱلَّذِينَ
خَلَوۡاْ
مِن
قَبۡلُۖ
وَلَن
تَجِدَ
لِسُنَّةِ
ٱللَّهِ
تَبۡدِيلٗا
٦٢
(Đó là) đường lối của Allah dành cho những kẻ (giả tạo đức tin) đã qua của thế hệ trước và Ngươi sẽ không bao giờ thấy một sự thay đổi nào trong đường lối của Allah (đối với những kẻ bội tín và phản nghịch).
Tafsirs
Các lớp
Bài học
Suy ngẫm
Câu trả lời
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Suy ngẫm
Những suy nghĩ này là quan điểm cá nhân (đã được duyệt về chất lượng) và không mang tính chính thống.
Talha Majeed
Theo
19 tuần trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 33:38, 48:23, 35:43, 33:62, 40:85
During the recitation of the Quran in Taraweeh a single phrase kept catching my attention, "سُنَّةَ ٱللَّهِ",, the Way of Allah.
I decided to do some research to see how Allah uses this phrase across the Quran and in what context.
I found this phrase mentioned directly 5 times, however there could be some I missed.
What I noticed when reading the context and tafsirs of these verses was that this phrase is always used against the disbelievers,...
Xem tiếp
7
0
Abdelrahman Badawy
Theo
50 tuần trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 33:62, 48:23, 40:85
Many of us stay trapped in repeating life cycles because we fail to develop a vital skill: pattern recognition. Learning to connect dots is the key to breaking free.
When you start to really observe - to reflect on what came before, and what tends to follow - that's when things shift. You begin to see the setup, the trigger, the inevitable outcome. If X then Y. Once you realize this, you can never unsee it.
All of a sudden, you have a brand new...
Xem tiếp
44
3
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