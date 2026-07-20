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Al-Ahzab
59
33:59
يا ايها النبي قل لازواجك وبناتك ونساء المومنين يدنين عليهن من جلابيبهن ذالك ادنى ان يعرفن فلا يوذين وكان الله غفورا رحيما ٥٩
يَـٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلنَّبِىُّ قُل لِّأَزْوَٰجِكَ وَبَنَاتِكَ وَنِسَآءِ ٱلْمُؤْمِنِينَ يُدْنِينَ عَلَيْهِنَّ مِن جَلَـٰبِيبِهِنَّ ۚ ذَٰلِكَ أَدْنَىٰٓ أَن يُعْرَفْنَ فَلَا يُؤْذَيْنَ ۗ وَكَانَ ٱللَّهُ غَفُورًۭا رَّحِيمًۭا ٥٩
يَٰٓأَيُّهَا
ٱلنَّبِيُّ
قُل
لِّأَزۡوَٰجِكَ
وَبَنَاتِكَ
وَنِسَآءِ
ٱلۡمُؤۡمِنِينَ
يُدۡنِينَ
عَلَيۡهِنَّ
مِن
جَلَٰبِيبِهِنَّۚ
ذَٰلِكَ
أَدۡنَىٰٓ
أَن
يُعۡرَفۡنَ
فَلَا
يُؤۡذَيۡنَۗ
وَكَانَ
ٱللَّهُ
غَفُورٗا
رَّحِيمٗا
٥٩
Hỡi Nabi (Muhammad), Ngươi hãy bảo những người vợ của Ngươi, các con gái của Ngươi, và những người vợ của những người có đức tin phủ áo choàng che kín thân thể của họ. Như thế để dễ nhận biết họ và để họ không bị xúc phạm. Quả thật, Allah là Đấng Hằng Tha Thứ, Hằng Khoan Dung.
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Suy ngẫm
Những suy nghĩ này là quan điểm cá nhân (đã được duyệt về chất lượng) và không mang tính chính thống.
Rehma Khan
Theo
4 tuần trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:131, 24:31, 33:59
“If I were to die today, would I be worthy of Jannah?” That question made me reflect on my relationship with Allah swt and I realized that I needed to strengthen it. But the one thing Allah swt asked of me that I struggled to place above my own desires was wearing hijab.
To overcome my struggle I started seeking knowledge and reflected on the purpose of hijab. I listened to lectures, learned from stories of Muslim women and began to understand t...
Xem tiếp
14
2
hafeez saba
Theo
2 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 24:31, 33:59
While sorting through my belongings, I stumbled upon a collection of hairstyling products that once seemed indispensable. These were remnants of a time before I embraced the hijab—a time when my perception of beauty was shaped by the relentless demands of the consumer market. Alhamdulillah, I now see these products as symbols of a cycle I have broken free from.
The consumerist culture entices us with trends, drawing us into routines that promise...
Xem tiếp
17
6
y z
Theo
5 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 33:59
In terms of the circumstances of the revelation of this verse, most classic commentators agree that it was revealed in response to a real-life experience of some Muslim women who were assaulted by young men in the dark alleys of Medina, when they went to the mosque to perform their night or dawn prayers. Some other commentators affirm that this verse was revealed in order to distinguish between free and slave women. In other words, the jilbāb was...
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1
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