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Al-Ahzab
48
33:48
ولا تطع الكافرين والمنافقين ودع اذاهم وتوكل على الله وكفى بالله وكيلا ٤٨
وَلَا تُطِعِ ٱلْكَـٰفِرِينَ وَٱلْمُنَـٰفِقِينَ وَدَعْ أَذَىٰهُمْ وَتَوَكَّلْ عَلَى ٱللَّهِ ۚ وَكَفَىٰ بِٱللَّهِ وَكِيلًۭا ٤٨
وَلَا
تُطِعِ
ٱلۡكَٰفِرِينَ
وَٱلۡمُنَٰفِقِينَ
وَدَعۡ
أَذَىٰهُمۡ
وَتَوَكَّلۡ
عَلَى
ٱللَّهِۚ
وَكَفَىٰ
بِٱللَّهِ
وَكِيلٗا
٤٨
Ngươi chớ đừng nghe lời những kẻ vô đức tin cũng như những kẻ giả tạo đức tin, Ngươi cứ mặc kệ thái độ xấc xược của chúng và phó thác cho Allah; quả thật một mình Allah thôi đã đủ phò trợ (cho Ngươi).
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Aa
Suy ngẫm
Những suy nghĩ này là quan điểm cá nhân (đã được duyệt về chất lượng) và không mang tính chính thống.
Rahmat Eyinfunjowo
Theo
2 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 33:48
I love how Allah asks us to overlook the annoyances of the disbelievers - right after a firm instruction to not yield to them.
While we are to remain patient and ignore the trivial annoyances that may come from them, it is clear that we must not follow in their ways of kufr.
Then, the verse ends with asking the believers to 'put their trust in Allah, for He is the best disposer of affairs'. Allah, in His infinite Knowledge knows that we will a...
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5
1
Rushana Roberts
Theo
5 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 33:47-48
Asalaamu Alaykum Wa Rahmatulaahi Wa Barakaatuh
A new beginning for me is when Allahu Ta'ala gives me life after death every day when I awake from sleep, from one salaah to another. As every second of our lives is a step closer to Death. Can we say that we are absolutely prepared?
A new beginning is not this life but what Allah has prepared for the most grateful, patient, obedient, and humble. Are we ready, you will be with the ONE you love........
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7
2
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