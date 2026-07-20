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Al-Ahzab
47
33:47
وبشر المومنين بان لهم من الله فضلا كبيرا ٤٧
وَبَشِّرِ ٱلْمُؤْمِنِينَ بِأَنَّ لَهُم مِّنَ ٱللَّهِ فَضْلًۭا كَبِيرًۭا ٤٧
وَبَشِّرِ
ٱلۡمُؤۡمِنِينَ
بِأَنَّ
لَهُم
مِّنَ
ٱللَّهِ
فَضۡلٗا
كَبِيرٗا
٤٧
Ngươi hãy báo tin mừng cho những người có đức tin rằng họ sẽ có được hồng phúc to lớn từ nơi Allah.
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Suy ngẫm
Những suy nghĩ này là quan điểm cá nhân (đã được duyệt về chất lượng) và không mang tính chính thống.
Hammad Fahim
Theo
năm ngoái
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 33:45-47
Prophetic Tenderness in Dawah
Dawah isn’t about casting fear into the hearts of people with the hope that it motivate them to change. That’s not how the Prophet ﷺ approached it. His Dawah was balanced - it involved both positive encouragement and gentle warnings. It was predicated on the basis of wisdom, mercy, and a deep understanding of the human soul.
A shaykh once told me about a khutbah he gave. His focus was on Allah’s forgiveness, on the...
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11
6
Rushana Roberts
Theo
5 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 33:47-48
Asalaamu Alaykum Wa Rahmatulaahi Wa Barakaatuh
A new beginning for me is when Allahu Ta'ala gives me life after death every day when I awake from sleep, from one salaah to another. As every second of our lives is a step closer to Death. Can we say that we are absolutely prepared?
A new beginning is not this life but what Allah has prepared for the most grateful, patient, obedient, and humble. Are we ready, you will be with the ONE you love........
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7
2
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