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Al-Ahzab
36
33:36
وما كان لمومن ولا مومنة اذا قضى الله ورسوله امرا ان يكون لهم الخيرة من امرهم ومن يعص الله ورسوله فقد ضل ضلالا مبينا ٣٦
وَمَا كَانَ لِمُؤْمِنٍۢ وَلَا مُؤْمِنَةٍ إِذَا قَضَى ٱللَّهُ وَرَسُولُهُۥٓ أَمْرًا أَن يَكُونَ لَهُمُ ٱلْخِيَرَةُ مِنْ أَمْرِهِمْ ۗ وَمَن يَعْصِ ٱللَّهَ وَرَسُولَهُۥ فَقَدْ ضَلَّ ضَلَـٰلًۭا مُّبِينًۭا ٣٦
وَمَا
كَانَ
لِمُؤۡمِنٖ
وَلَا
مُؤۡمِنَةٍ
إِذَا
قَضَى
ٱللَّهُ
وَرَسُولُهُۥٓ
أَمۡرًا
أَن
يَكُونَ
لَهُمُ
ٱلۡخِيَرَةُ
مِنۡ
أَمۡرِهِمۡۗ
وَمَن
يَعۡصِ
ٱللَّهَ
وَرَسُولَهُۥ
فَقَدۡ
ضَلَّ
ضَلَٰلٗا
مُّبِينٗا
٣٦
Người có đức tin thực sự, nam cũng như nữ, không phải là những người khi mà Allah và Thiên Sứ của Ngài đã quyết định việc gì thì họ lại đòi quyền được lựa chọn trong công việc của họ. Ai bất tuân Allah và Thiên Sứ của Ngài thì quả thật y đã công khai lầm lạc.
Tafsirs
Các lớp
Bài học
Suy ngẫm
Câu trả lời
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Suy ngẫm
Những suy nghĩ này là quan điểm cá nhân (đã được duyệt về chất lượng) và không mang tính chính thống.
Samia Mubarak
Theo
năm ngoái
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 8:24, 4:69, 4:80, 33:36, 49:7
When you’re establishing the Sunnah of the Beloved Prophet ﷺ, you are maximizing your every single breath. You are making use of every single limb, you are maximizing every single vocal cord, you are making use of every single footstep you have on this earth. We maximize the usage of our heart, mind, body, and time when we are aligned with his Perfect Example. The more I’m in alignment with him, the more meaningful every breath of mine becomes. T...
Xem tiếp
33
6
Abdul Azim
Theo
2 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 33:36
Do We Really Have Another Choice?
When Allah and His Messenger ﷺ have already set a clear example or ruling on a matter of religion, do we still have room to pick and choose? For those with solid faith, the answer is a clear No! This is exactly what Al-Ahzab, verse 36 reminds us. If Allah has decreed something, our role isn’t to debate it but to submit and follow. But here’s the thing—many of us feel a pull to follow what everyone else is doing....
Xem tiếp
5
3
Abdullah Quadri
Theo
2 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 33:36
This verse is letting us know that any matter that has been clearly stated in Quran and hadith must be followed to the brim and we should not think that we can use our own intellect to interpret the matter so that it would favor us and go against the Quran and the teaching of the prophet.
3
2
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