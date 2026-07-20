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Al-Ahzab
33
33:33
وقرن في بيوتكن ولا تبرجن تبرج الجاهلية الاولى واقمن الصلاة واتين الزكاة واطعن الله ورسوله انما يريد الله ليذهب عنكم الرجس اهل البيت ويطهركم تطهيرا ٣٣
وَقَرْنَ فِى بُيُوتِكُنَّ وَلَا تَبَرَّجْنَ تَبَرُّجَ ٱلْجَـٰهِلِيَّةِ ٱلْأُولَىٰ ۖ وَأَقِمْنَ ٱلصَّلَوٰةَ وَءَاتِينَ ٱلزَّكَوٰةَ وَأَطِعْنَ ٱللَّهَ وَرَسُولَهُۥٓ ۚ إِنَّمَا يُرِيدُ ٱللَّهُ لِيُذْهِبَ عَنكُمُ ٱلرِّجْسَ أَهْلَ ٱلْبَيْتِ وَيُطَهِّرَكُمْ تَطْهِيرًۭا ٣٣
وَقَرۡنَ
فِي
بُيُوتِكُنَّ
وَلَا
تَبَرَّجۡنَ
تَبَرُّجَ
ٱلۡجَٰهِلِيَّةِ
ٱلۡأُولَىٰۖ
وَأَقِمۡنَ
ٱلصَّلَوٰةَ
وَءَاتِينَ
ٱلزَّكَوٰةَ
وَأَطِعۡنَ
ٱللَّهَ
وَرَسُولَهُۥٓۚ
إِنَّمَا
يُرِيدُ
ٱللَّهُ
لِيُذۡهِبَ
عَنكُمُ
ٱلرِّجۡسَ
أَهۡلَ
ٱلۡبَيۡتِ
وَيُطَهِّرَكُمۡ
تَطۡهِيرٗا
٣٣
Các ngươi hãy ở trong nhà của mình và chớ phô trương vẻ đẹp theo lối chưng diện (của những phụ nữ) Jahiliyah (thời ngu muội tiền Islam); các ngươi hãy chu đáo duy trì lễ nguyện Salah, hãy xuất Zakah, hãy vâng lệnh Allah và Thiên Sứ của Ngài. Hỡi người nhà của (Thiên Sứ), Allah thật ra chỉ muốn xóa những thứ ô uế khỏi các ngươi cũng như Ngài chỉ muốn tẩy sạch các ngươi thành những người hoàn toàn thanh khiết.
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Aa
Suy ngẫm
Những suy nghĩ này là quan điểm cá nhân (đã được duyệt về chất lượng) và không mang tính chính thống.
Hira Younus
Theo
2 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 33:33
Mothers of believers and by extension all Muslim women are being commanded by Allah Subhana wa taala to be at their homes and the next thing he says is not to do 'tabarruj of jahilia' . I was deeply reflecting and pondering over this sequence of commands how a woman sitting at home could do tabarruj? In the age of internet and fast social media , it has become easy to do tabarruj while sitting at home . The so called 'digital marketing ' for pur...
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13
3
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
Theo
41 tuần trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 33:32-33
Bismillah
In Surah Al-Ahzab, Allah says 'ittaqullah' — be mindful of Allah, be conscious of Him in all that you do. What’s striking is where this command appears: not only in moments of war, leadership, or public duty, but in verses about home life, marriage, emotions, and relationships. It is as if Allah is saying, Your private life, your feelings, your family — these, too, are part of your faith.
This teaches a deep truth: spiritual strength...
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13
3
UmAyoub
Theo
4 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 33:31-35
Most beautiful verses for every women who want to be like the wives of the prophet peace be upon him.
The women who were promised paradise and will be our leaders on day of judgement were majorly housewives.
They weren't activists, black-belts, Congress members, great teachers of Islam, influencers with thousands of followers, travel gurus, haafidhas or at fore fronts of wars.
Allah wants us to have 'Waqar'
*The word qarna in the original is ...
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