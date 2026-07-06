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Adh-Dhariyat
27
51:27
فقربه اليهم قال الا تاكلون ٢٧
فَقَرَّبَهُۥٓ إِلَيْهِمْ قَالَ أَلَا تَأْكُلُونَ ٢٧
فَقَرَّبَهُۥٓ
إِلَيۡهِمۡ
قَالَ
أَلَا
تَأۡكُلُونَ
٢٧
(Ibrahim) đặt nó trước mặt (các vị khách lạ) và nói: “Sao quí vị không ăn?”
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Aa
Suy ngẫm
Những suy nghĩ này là quan điểm cá nhân (đã được duyệt về chất lượng) và không mang tính chính thống.
Khaleda Begum
Theo
5 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 51:24-30
#BestDaysBestDeeds
Hospitality-a sunnah of Ibrahim (As) and sacrifice
We all know the importance of hospitality in our deen. But throughout my life I have seen a significant deterioration in the quality of being hospitable in people or households. The number of people from extended family, my mother knows is way bigger than i know people from my extended family and one can imagine what is the status of the next generation. Because we don’t vis...
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13
8
Tareq Abed
Theo
8 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 4:86, 51:24-28
Some benefits from this story as mentioned by Abdurrhman Alsa3di RA.
The actions of Ibraheem AS is what is considered 'honoring the guest' as Allah SWT called the guests honored based on Ibraheems actions.
Ibrahims home home was open to all as the Angel's simply entered upon him.
Rather then aggressively ask 'who are you?' he refer to them in his greeting as 'an unfamiliar people' to give them the chance to introduce themselves if they wish , ...
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