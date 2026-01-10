وَأَنَّ الْكَافِرِ‌ينَ لَا مَوْلَىٰ لَهُمْ (As for the disbelievers, there is no supporter them. - 47:11). The word for "mawla" is used in several different senses. One of its meanings is "protector" or "supporter". This is the sense in which it is used here. Another sense of the word is "owner/master". In Qur'an [ 10:30] we come across: وَرُ‌دُّوا إِلَى اللَّـهِ مَوْلَاهُمُ الْحَقِّ "They will be returned to Allah, their Master, the Truth" (10:30). In this phrase, Allah is called the "mawla" of the infidels, that is, their Master / Owner because the mastership / ownership of Allah extends over all - the believers as well as the non-believers; without any exclusion.