Tazkirul Quran يونس کی تفسیر، آیت 59

Whatever God has given to man—whether in the form of agricultural produce or in some other form—everything is divine provision (rizq). If a man treats them as gifts of God and utilizes them in the way shown by God, then a feeling of gratitude to God will develop in him. But Satan wants man to fail to remember God while making use of divine provisions. In ancient times Satan fixed the rites of certain imaginary false gods and goddesses in the produce so that man should not remember God but those false gods and goddesses while availing of the produce. In the present age Satan is achieving this purpose by advancing material explanations for things. God-gifted things are being shown to people as resulting from certain material factors, so that when they receive these things, they will not treat these bounties as the provision (rizq) of God but as the outcome of worldly events.