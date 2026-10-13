Tazkirul Quran يونس کی تفسیر، آیت 58

Man is a psychological being. If psychologically he is vitiated, his whole life is affected. The guidance revealed by God in the form of the divine Book is an absolute mercy to all humanity. It consists of the best advice and guidance, but it is necessary for a man to be its recipient that he should not have lost his power of right thinking. As for one who has perverted his faculty of right thinking, the principles enshrined in the divine Book will fail to guide him. The things of the present world and its glories and grandeur are ‘cash’ benefits in the eyes of man. Man relishes their taste and savours them at every moment. In comparison to this, the bounties of the Hereafter count as mere ‘promises’. Man only hears about them; he does not experience them. For this reason, many people rush towards and fall all-out on the ‘ready’ benefits of world. But those who think deeply will be happy with the thought that God, by revealing His guidance, has opened for them the doors to attaining eternal bounties.