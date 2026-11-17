Commentary The word: مَک (رح) ر (makr) used in verse 21: قُلِ اللَّهُ أَسْرَعُ مَكْرًا (Say, "Allah is more swift in making plans" ) means secret plan or move that could be good or bad. Wherever this word has become a part of the local language, care should be taken that it is not rendered as ` deception'. For instance, in Urdu, the original language of this Commentary, it means just this. It is obvious that Allah Ta` ala is free from it. (1) (1) The English language has no such problems as the open sense of makr can be transmitted through ` plan' or ` move' (Translator)