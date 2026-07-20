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60
36:60
۞ الم اعهد اليكم يا بني ادم ان لا تعبدوا الشيطان انه لكم عدو مبين ٦٠
۞ أَلَمْ أَعْهَدْ إِلَيْكُمْ يَـٰبَنِىٓ ءَادَمَ أَن لَّا تَعْبُدُوا۟ ٱلشَّيْطَـٰنَ ۖ إِنَّهُۥ لَكُمْ عَدُوٌّۭ مُّبِينٌۭ ٦٠
اَلَمْ
اَعْهَدْ
اِلَیْكُمْ
یٰبَنِیْۤ
اٰدَمَ
اَنْ
لَّا
تَعْبُدُوا
الشَّیْطٰنَ ۚ
اِنَّهٗ
لَكُمْ
عَدُوٌّ
مُّبِیْنٌ
۟ۙ
اے آدم کی اولاد ! کیا میں نے تم سے یہ وعدہ نہیں لے لیا تھا کہ تم شیطان کی بندگی مت کرنا بیشک وہ تمہارا کھلا دشمن ہے
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
N Tariq
فالو
31 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 60:36
"Did I not enjoin on you, O ye Children of Adam, that ye should not worship Satan; for that he was to you an enemy avowed?" (Quran 36:60)
One of shaitan's tactics was to make Adam AS focus on that one tree despite being in jannah where there must've been so many luxuries. Similarly, shaitan often makes us hyperfocus on our one problem or one desire, that if we acquire that then our life would become perfect. We stop being grateful for the umpte...
مزید دیکھیں
1
1
Hammad Fahim
فالو
30 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 50:36-83
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 20th December 2025. These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect....
مزید دیکھیں
12
3
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