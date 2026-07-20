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يس
55
36:55
ان اصحاب الجنة اليوم في شغل فاكهون ٥٥
إِنَّ أَصْحَـٰبَ ٱلْجَنَّةِ ٱلْيَوْمَ فِى شُغُلٍۢ فَـٰكِهُونَ ٥٥
اِنَّ
اَصْحٰبَ
الْجَنَّةِ
الْیَوْمَ
فِیْ
شُغُلٍ
فٰكِهُوْنَ
۟ۚ
یقینا اہل ِجنت اس دن مزے کرنے میں مشغول ہوں گے
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Tahira Fatima
فالو
37 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 55:36-57
یہ آیات ہر بار دل کے کسی نئے زاویے کو چھو جاتی ہیں۔
بعض لمحے ایسے ہوتے ہیں جب دل خود دنیا کی عارضی چمک اور جنت کی ابدی روشنی کا موازنہ کرنے لگتا ہے۔
ایسا ہی ایک لمحہ مجھے یاد ہے۔ میں اپنی ایک بہت پیاری دوست کے گھر گئی۔ انتہائی خوبصورت آرائش۔۔۔ جیسے کسی محل میں داخل ہو گئے ہوں۔ مہمان خانے میں جہاں بیٹھی، وہاں سائیڈ ٹیبل پر ایک چمکتا ہوا کرسٹل کا گلدان رکھا تھا۔ ایسا نازک کہ روشنی اس میں سے گزر کر کمرے میں کہکشاں سی بکھیر رہی تھی۔ مجھے یوں بیٹھنا پ...
مزید دیکھیں
6
2
Quran Journey
فالو
12 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 55:36
After a number of verses that strike fear in the hearts about the Day of Judgement, Allah reminds us of what awaits the believers and gives the believers a sense of relief. In this dunya, being preoccupied usually has negative connotations as often people are preoccupied with worldly things. In Jannah, the believers will be so preoccupied with Jannah's delights and this is a positive thing. They are rewarded for their شغل on this earth which was ...
مزید دیکھیں
6
0
Parveen Ahmed
فالو
4 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 55:36
Bismillah
As Summer approaches we tend to travel to see loved ones and as we rejoice in their company and at the same time, we miss friends and family back home and we feel joy and pain. Even if all our loved ones are at one gathering it's temporary and we can't stay together forever, we also miss loved ones who passed away. Sometimes family drama starts and causes either stress or grief. This is the state of this world and there is no permanen...
مزید دیکھیں
6
2
A Siddiqui
فالو
6 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 29:89-30، 10:23-11، 55:36
I saw this on Facebook today. What a lovely reflection on Paradise and how it relates to our current life situations. SubhanAllah! May Allah have Mercy on us and admit us into Jennah.
'When the people of Jannah will reunite, they will remember all the times they spoke about Jannah in this world. They’ll look back and laugh, at how short life was, and then smile, because beautiful is their final abode.
The people of paradise will have all that ...
مزید دیکھیں
21
3
Hammad Fahim
فالو
30 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 50:36-83
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 20th December 2025. These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect....
مزید دیکھیں
12
3
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