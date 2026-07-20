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يس
45
36:45
واذا قيل لهم اتقوا ما بين ايديكم وما خلفكم لعلكم ترحمون ٤٥
وَإِذَا قِيلَ لَهُمُ ٱتَّقُوا۟ مَا بَيْنَ أَيْدِيكُمْ وَمَا خَلْفَكُمْ لَعَلَّكُمْ تُرْحَمُونَ ٤٥
وَاِذَا
قِیْلَ
لَهُمُ
اتَّقُوْا
مَا
بَیْنَ
اَیْدِیْكُمْ
وَمَا
خَلْفَكُمْ
لَعَلَّكُمْ
تُرْحَمُوْنَ
۟
اور جب ان سے کہا جاتا ہے کہ سبق حاصل کرو اس سے جو تمہارے سامنے ہے اور جو تمہارے پیچھے ہے تاکہ تم پر رحم کیا جائے
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Sirotum Daud
فالو
27 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
سورہ 36 اور آیت 45:36-49، 9:25
The heart. There's something worth noting about it. The thing about about the heart is, even though it's hidden from the sights of people, the heart beats. In other words, it makes a sound.
{ But when it is said to them, "Beware of what is before you and what is behind you—perhaps you will receive mercy." } (Qur'an, 36:45)
Consider the three signs presented to us immediately before this verse: the land, the sky, the sea. Then again, if you've b...
مزید دیکھیں
8
0
Hammad Fahim
فالو
33 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 1:36-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 6th December 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/...
مزید دیکھیں
4
3
Hammad Fahim
فالو
43 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 1:36-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats today at 2:30pm (BST)/ 27th September 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranrefle...
مزید دیکھیں
9
2
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