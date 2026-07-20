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يس
43
36:43
وان نشا نغرقهم فلا صريخ لهم ولا هم ينقذون ٤٣
وَإِن نَّشَأْ نُغْرِقْهُمْ فَلَا صَرِيخَ لَهُمْ وَلَا هُمْ يُنقَذُونَ ٤٣
وَاِنْ
نَّشَاْ
نُغْرِقْهُمْ
فَلَا
صَرِیْخَ
لَهُمْ
وَلَا
هُمْ
یُنْقَذُوْنَ
۟ۙ
اور اگر ہم چاہیں تو انہیں غرق کردیں پھر نہ تو ان کا کوئی فریاد رس ہوگا اور نہ ہی وہ چھڑائے جائیں گے
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Sirotum Daud
فالو
27 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 31:31-32، 41:36-44، 35:36-37
Whenever we're taught a new concept in school, we're often given examples to practice on. Different examples that ultimately follow the same concept we learnt. Similarly, though we'd like to say we know love, we also acknowledge that the love we express towards a partner is different from the love we express towards our children, which can also be different from the love we express towards our parents.
The land, the sky, the sea... they're diffe...
مزید دیکھیں
12
1
Hammad Fahim
فالو
33 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 1:36-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 6th December 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/...
مزید دیکھیں
4
3
Hammad Fahim
فالو
43 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 1:36-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats today at 2:30pm (BST)/ 27th September 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranrefle...
مزید دیکھیں
9
2
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