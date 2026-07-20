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يس
32
36:32
وان كل لما جميع لدينا محضرون ٣٢
وَإِن كُلٌّۭ لَّمَّا جَمِيعٌۭ لَّدَيْنَا مُحْضَرُونَ ٣٢
وَاِنْ
كُلٌّ
لَّمَّا
جَمِیْعٌ
لَّدَیْنَا
مُحْضَرُوْنَ
۟۠
اور وہ سب کے سب ہمارے ہی سامنے حاضر کیے جائیں گے
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Dr Ayesha bint yousaf
فالو
3 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 32:36
imagine the time when we are gathered and presented to Allah SWT, and we have no own will by ourselves.
3
4
Sirotum Daud
فالو
18 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 9:62-10، 28:18، 31:36-32، 15:67، 24:67، 5:1-7
{ A man asked the Prophet ﷺ about the Hour, saying, "When will the Hour be?"
The Prophet ﷺ said, "What have you prepared for it?"
The man said, "Nothing, except that I love Allah and His Apostle."
The Prophet ﷺ said, "You will be with those whom you love." } (Sahih Al-Bukhari, 3688)
The people can be spread throughout the land, but we find ourselves gathering nonetheless. There are the more apparent points that we gather through, such as look...
مزید دیکھیں
8
3
Hammad Fahim
فالو
33 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 1:36-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 6th December 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/...
مزید دیکھیں
4
3
Hammad Fahim
فالو
43 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 1:36-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats today at 2:30pm (BST)/ 27th September 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranrefle...
مزید دیکھیں
9
2
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