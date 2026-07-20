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يس
27
36:27
بما غفر لي ربي وجعلني من المكرمين ٢٧
بِمَا غَفَرَ لِى رَبِّى وَجَعَلَنِى مِنَ ٱلْمُكْرَمِينَ ٢٧
بِمَا
غَفَرَ
لِیْ
رَبِّیْ
وَجَعَلَنِیْ
مِنَ
الْمُكْرَمِیْنَ
۟
وہ جو میرے رب نے میری مغفرت فرمائی ہے اور مجھے باعزت لوگوں میں شامل کرلیا ہے
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Shoira Ibodullaeva
فالو
4 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 102:9، 27:36، 11:66
While reciting Surat At Tahrim today, I found something really relevant for myself. If people get overjoyed by discovering Islam or recongizing Allah as their only Rabb, my experience was like a trauma. When I realized that I have been far from my Master, I almost cried nonstop all about my past thinking that there is no chance whatsoever to come back or there is no chance to be like girls raised with Islam. I would watch those kinda Muslim girls...
مزید دیکھیں
5
2
Amer Abbas
فالو
6 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 27:36، 69:4
While praying Maghreb (I assure you we were socially distanced and wearing masks) the imam made a mistake while reading this ayah, instead of saying المكرمين / honorable, he said المرسلين / messengers. It took me by surprise and by the time I realized the mistake and the correct word it was too late to correct.
So I reminded him about this mistake after the salah was over, and his immediate response was:
'Whoops. Bad mistake'
And my immediate re...
مزید دیکھیں
17
3
Hammad Fahim
فالو
33 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 1:36-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 6th December 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/...
مزید دیکھیں
4
3
Hammad Fahim
فالو
43 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 1:36-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats today at 2:30pm (BST)/ 27th September 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranrefle...
مزید دیکھیں
9
2
Aqtar Ummar
فالو
4 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 20:36، 79:3، 26:36-27
In the story of this amazing man, who is sometimes referred to as Sohibu Yaaseen in works of tafsir, there is something for all of us to learn with regards to da'wah. Here are some of the lessons that I've managed to gather from some of the tafaasir with some of my own points of reflection:
1) Imam Ar-Razi says, the fact that this man came from the furthest part of town is evidence that the messengers who were sent to these people conveyed the ...
مزید دیکھیں
17
6
تدبر کمیونٹی کو دریافت کریں
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