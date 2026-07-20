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26
36:26
قيل ادخل الجنة قال يا ليت قومي يعلمون ٢٦
قِيلَ ٱدْخُلِ ٱلْجَنَّةَ ۖ قَالَ يَـٰلَيْتَ قَوْمِى يَعْلَمُونَ ٢٦
قِیْلَ
ادْخُلِ
الْجَنَّةَ ؕ
قَالَ
یٰلَیْتَ
قَوْمِیْ
یَعْلَمُوْنَ
۟ۙ
ہہ دیا گیا کہ تم داخل ہو جائو جنت میں اس نے کہا : کاش میری قوم کو معلوم ہوجاتا
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Iraj Marjan
فالو
50 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 69:21، 26:36
Divine assistance 'nasr' does not always arrive in the explicit, dramatic forms we might expect.
When Prophet Ibrahim (AS) was thrown into the fire, the flames remained as they were—scorching, fierce, and unrelenting. No army descended to overthrow the oppressors, nor did rain extinguish the blaze. Yet, in the midst of that inferno, Allah made the fire cool and safe *exclusively* for Ibrahim (AS). Had the fire been doused visibly, his enemies wo...
مزید دیکھیں
28
6
Hammad Fahim
فالو
33 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 1:36-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 6th December 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/...
مزید دیکھیں
4
3
Hammad Fahim
فالو
43 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 1:36-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats today at 2:30pm (BST)/ 27th September 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranrefle...
مزید دیکھیں
9
2
Sherene Mansor
فالو
4 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 25:36-26
#YaSeen
#FebruaryReflection
I love bus rides!
Being in a big powerful vehicle with the wind in my face relives a childlike joy in me.
As I wait to get to my stop, I watch strangers get on and get off, wondering where they are from and where they are going.
Its an adventure!
Life and death are just part of a bus journey. We get on and we have to get off and continue our Journey.
In these 2 ayahs I am told of a man from a far distance calling ...
مزید دیکھیں
25
10
Aqtar Ummar
فالو
4 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 20:36، 79:3، 26:36-27
In the story of this amazing man, who is sometimes referred to as Sohibu Yaaseen in works of tafsir, there is something for all of us to learn with regards to da'wah. Here are some of the lessons that I've managed to gather from some of the tafaasir with some of my own points of reflection:
1) Imam Ar-Razi says, the fact that this man came from the furthest part of town is evidence that the messengers who were sent to these people conveyed the ...
مزید دیکھیں
17
6
تدبر کمیونٹی کو دریافت کریں
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