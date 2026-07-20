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23
36:23
ااتخذ من دونه الهة ان يردن الرحمان بضر لا تغن عني شفاعتهم شييا ولا ينقذون ٢٣
ءَأَتَّخِذُ مِن دُونِهِۦٓ ءَالِهَةً إِن يُرِدْنِ ٱلرَّحْمَـٰنُ بِضُرٍّۢ لَّا تُغْنِ عَنِّى شَفَـٰعَتُهُمْ شَيْـًۭٔا وَلَا يُنقِذُونِ ٢٣
ءَاَتَّخِذُ
مِنْ
دُوْنِهٖۤ
اٰلِهَةً
اِنْ
یُّرِدْنِ
الرَّحْمٰنُ
بِضُرٍّ
لَّا
تُغْنِ
عَنِّیْ
شَفَاعَتُهُمْ
شَیْـًٔا
وَّلَا
یُنْقِذُوْنِ
۟ۚ
یا میں اس کے سوا دوسروں کو معبود بنالوں ؟ اگر رحمن مجھے کوئی نقصان پہنچانا چاہے تو ان (جھوٹے معبودوں) کی سفارش میرے کسی کام نہیں آئے گی اور نہ وہ مجھے چھڑاسکیں گے
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Hammad Fahim
فالو
33 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 1:36-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 6th December 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/...
مزید دیکھیں
4
3
Hammad Fahim
فالو
43 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 1:36-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats today at 2:30pm (BST)/ 27th September 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranrefle...
مزید دیکھیں
9
2
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