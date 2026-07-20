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20
36:20
وجاء من اقصى المدينة رجل يسعى قال يا قوم اتبعوا المرسلين ٢٠
وَجَآءَ مِنْ أَقْصَا ٱلْمَدِينَةِ رَجُلٌۭ يَسْعَىٰ قَالَ يَـٰقَوْمِ ٱتَّبِعُوا۟ ٱلْمُرْسَلِينَ ٢٠
وَجَآءَ
مِنْ
اَقْصَا
الْمَدِیْنَةِ
رَجُلٌ
یَّسْعٰی
قَالَ
یٰقَوْمِ
اتَّبِعُوا
الْمُرْسَلِیْنَ
۟ۙ
اور شہر کے َپرلے سرے سے آیا ایک شخص بھاگتا ہوا اس نے کہا : اے میری قوم کے لوگو ! تم ان رسولوں ؑ کی پیروی کرو
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Tahira Fatima
فالو
44 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 20:36-21، 14:36
سورۃ یٰس میں بہت سے حیرت انگیز واقعات بیان ہوئے ہیں، مگر ایک قصہ ایسا ہے جو ہر بار میرے دل کو جھنجھوڑ کر رکھ دیتا ہے۔
اللہ تعالیٰ نے ایک بستی کی طرف تین رسول بھیجے۔ حیرت کی بات یہ ہے کہ قرآن نے ان رسولوں کی تفصیل کے بجائے ایک عام شخص کو نمایاں کیا جو بظاہر کسی خاص منصب پر فائز نہ تھا، مگر اس کا کردار غیر معمولی تھا۔
وہ شخص 'اقصا المدینۃ' یعنی شہر کے دور کنارے سے دوڑتا ہوا آیا، قوم کے سامنے کھڑا ہوا، اور پکار کر کہا:
'اتَّبِعُوا الْمُرْسَلِین'
(...
مزید دیکھیں
6
4
Parveen Ahmed
فالو
4 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 20:36
Bismillah
In this ayah we learn that a man came running from the faraway saying , 'o my people, follow the messengers'.
Allah sent not one, not two but three messengers to do dawah and the people weren't accepting the message. Now this man came running and telling people to accept the message.
In our life we tend to neglect to invite our family and friends to the truth. We assume that they won't listen to me or they didn't listen to big scho...
مزید دیکھیں
9
9
Aqtar Ummar
فالو
4 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 20:36، 79:3، 26:36-27
In the story of this amazing man, who is sometimes referred to as Sohibu Yaaseen in works of tafsir, there is something for all of us to learn with regards to da'wah. Here are some of the lessons that I've managed to gather from some of the tafaasir with some of my own points of reflection:
1) Imam Ar-Razi says, the fact that this man came from the furthest part of town is evidence that the messengers who were sent to these people conveyed the ...
مزید دیکھیں
17
6
Hammad Fahim
فالو
33 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 1:36-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 6th December 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/...
مزید دیکھیں
4
3
Hammad Fahim
فالو
34 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 1:36-20
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 22nd November 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1. The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflec...
مزید دیکھیں
7
5
Hammad Fahim
فالو
43 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 1:36-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats today at 2:30pm (BST)/ 27th September 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranrefle...
مزید دیکھیں
9
2
Rayaan Shafi
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 20:36-21، 25:36
In Surah Yaseen, Allah tells us about the story of a town where Allah had sent three Messengers to remind people of the Oneness of Allah, but they still remained in disbelief and rejected the Messengers.
The story is talked about from verses 13 to 29 in the Surah. In this reflection, however, I will just mention some of the key points and then I will draw some lessons from them that are relevant for our own selves, which will simultaneously giv...
مزید دیکھیں
20
15
A Siddiqui
فالو
5 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 20:36-21، 20:28
Both of these men are recorded as rushing from the farthest end of the city in order to give sincere advice. Both felt a sense of urgency to act quickly in order to warn others. One man felt the need to rush in order to warn disbelievers in the hopes that they could be protected from harm in the afterlife. One man felt the need to rush in order to warn a believer of potential harm in this life. Both of them didn't allow obstacles (distance in thi...
مزید دیکھیں
32
3
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