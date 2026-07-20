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يس
19
36:19
قالوا طايركم معكم اين ذكرتم بل انتم قوم مسرفون ١٩
قَالُوا۟ طَـٰٓئِرُكُم مَّعَكُمْ ۚ أَئِن ذُكِّرْتُم ۚ بَلْ أَنتُمْ قَوْمٌۭ مُّسْرِفُونَ ١٩
قَالُوْا
طَآىِٕرُكُمْ
مَّعَكُمْ ؕ
اَىِٕنْ
ذُكِّرْتُمْ ؕ
بَلْ
اَنْتُمْ
قَوْمٌ
مُّسْرِفُوْنَ
۟
نہوں نے کہا کہ تمہاری نحوست تو تمہارے اپنے ساتھ ہے یا اس لیے کہ تمہیں نصیحت کی گئی ہے ؟ اور تمہارے اپنے اندر بھی (اللہ کی نشانیاں) ہیں کیا تم دیکھتے نہیں ہو ؟ بلکہ تم حد سے بڑھ جانے والے لوگ ہو۔
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Hammad Fahim
فالو
33 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 1:36-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 6th December 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/...
مزید دیکھیں
4
3
Hammad Fahim
فالو
34 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 1:36-20
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 22nd November 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1. The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflec...
مزید دیکھیں
7
5
Hammad Fahim
فالو
43 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 1:36-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats today at 2:30pm (BST)/ 27th September 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranrefle...
مزید دیکھیں
9
2
Rayaan Shafi
فالو
50 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 130:7-131، 47:27، 18:36-19
I learned about a logical fallacy called the 'post hoc ergo propter hoc' fallacy. The words are Latin and it means 'after this, therefore because of this.' From Google's AI Overview:
'Post hoc ergo propter hoc is a logical fallacy that incorrectly assumes that because one event follows another, the first event must have caused the second. This fallacy, often found in superstition, wrongly equates temporal sequence with causation. For example, b...
مزید دیکھیں
18
5
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