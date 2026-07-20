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18
36:18
قالوا انا تطيرنا بكم لين لم تنتهوا لنرجمنكم وليمسنكم منا عذاب اليم ١٨
قَالُوٓا۟ إِنَّا تَطَيَّرْنَا بِكُمْ ۖ لَئِن لَّمْ تَنتَهُوا۟ لَنَرْجُمَنَّكُمْ وَلَيَمَسَّنَّكُم مِّنَّا عَذَابٌ أَلِيمٌۭ ١٨
قَالُوْۤا
اِنَّا
تَطَیَّرْنَا
بِكُمْ ۚ
لَىِٕنْ
لَّمْ
تَنْتَهُوْا
لَنَرْجُمَنَّكُمْ
وَلَیَمَسَّنَّكُمْ
مِّنَّا
عَذَابٌ
اَلِیْمٌ
۟
نہوں نے کہا کہ ہمیں تم سے نحوست کا اندیشہ ہے گر تم باز نہ آئے تو ہم ضرور تمہیں سنگسار کردیں گے اور تمہیں ضرور پہنچے گی ہماری طرف سے دردناک سزا
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Hammad Fahim
فالو
33 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 1:36-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 6th December 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/...
مزید دیکھیں
4
3
Hammad Fahim
فالو
34 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 1:36-20
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 22nd November 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1. The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflec...
مزید دیکھیں
7
5
Hammad Fahim
فالو
43 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 1:36-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats today at 2:30pm (BST)/ 27th September 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranrefle...
مزید دیکھیں
9
2
Rayaan Shafi
فالو
50 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 130:7-131، 47:27، 18:36-19
I learned about a logical fallacy called the 'post hoc ergo propter hoc' fallacy. The words are Latin and it means 'after this, therefore because of this.' From Google's AI Overview:
'Post hoc ergo propter hoc is a logical fallacy that incorrectly assumes that because one event follows another, the first event must have caused the second. This fallacy, often found in superstition, wrongly equates temporal sequence with causation. For example, b...
مزید دیکھیں
18
5
tareq abed
فالو
8 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 13:36-18
Amazing how the hearts can be stamped by Allah swt as a punishment to the point they see what is in their best interest to be evil for them and for what is the worse for their interest to be good for them. They told their messengers who came to guide them to their lord 'we consider you a bad omen'. We ask Allah protection from this kind of blindness.
#hearts
#blindness
4
0
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