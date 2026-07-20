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يس
1
36:1
يس ١
يسٓ ١
یٰسٓ
۟ۚ
یٰسٓ
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Iraj Marjan
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 1:45، 1:36، 1:42-2، 1:2-3، 1:38، 1:19-2، 1:68
کل میری نظر میرے گھر میں لگے لوحِ قرآنی کے پوسٹر پر پڑی جس میں لکھ ہوا تھا کہ جو شخص انہیں (لوح قرآنی یعنی حروفِ مقطعات) کو دیکھ کر دن کا آغاز کرے اس کا دن اچھا گزرتا ہے۔ شاید کچھ لوگوں کو مجھ سے اختلاف ہو مگر مجھے یہ چیز کلامِ الٰہی کی توہین لگتی ہے۔ یہ کلام مجھے خوش کرنے یا میرا دن اچھا گزروانے کیلئے نہیں اترا یہ کسی کاہن کی کہانت یا شاعر کی شاعری نہیں تھی جو میرے ذوق و ضرورت کے معیار پر پورا اترے۔ یہ کلام علی حکیم، ہے یہ کتاب مبین کتاب عظیم...
مزید دیکھیں
11
6
Hammad Fahim
فالو
33 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 1:36-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 6th December 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/...
مزید دیکھیں
4
3
Hammad Fahim
فالو
34 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 1:36-20
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 22nd November 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1. The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflec...
مزید دیکھیں
7
5
Hammad Fahim
فالو
39 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 1:36-10
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (BST)/ 25th October 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/5...
مزید دیکھیں
4
1
Hammad Fahim
فالو
43 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 1:36-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats today at 2:30pm (BST)/ 27th September 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranrefle...
مزید دیکھیں
9
2
تدبر کمیونٹی کو دریافت کریں
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