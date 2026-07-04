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طه
84
20:84
قال هم اولاء على اثري وعجلت اليك رب لترضى ٨٤
قَالَ هُمْ أُو۟لَآءِ عَلَىٰٓ أَثَرِى وَعَجِلْتُ إِلَيْكَ رَبِّ لِتَرْضَىٰ ٨٤
قَالَ
هُمْ
اُولَآءِ
عَلٰۤی
اَثَرِیْ
وَعَجِلْتُ
اِلَیْكَ
رَبِّ
لِتَرْضٰی
۟
موسیٰ ؑ ٰ نے عرض کیا کہ بس وہ میرے پیچھے پیچھے ہی (آرہے) ہیں اور اے میرے پروردگار ! میں نے تو تیری طرف (آنے میں اس لیے) جلدی کی تاکہ تو راضی ہوجائے
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
UmAbdullah
فالو
5 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 84:20
I want to say sincerely those words that Musa (Alayhi Assalaam) said to his lord when asked why he hurried from his people.
I do not want the feeling of shame that comes over you because you procrastinated and missed the chance to do good or barely made it to that which would Please your Lord. I want to hasten as Allah commands to good. And say sincerely, I hasten so that you may be pleased my Lord.
6
2
Amer Abbas
فالو
7 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 84:20، 31:46
What are we waiting for? Time is passing by and we're like deer in headlights!
#Urgency
6
0
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