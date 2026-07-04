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طه
77
20:77
ولقد اوحينا الى موسى ان اسر بعبادي فاضرب لهم طريقا في البحر يبسا لا تخاف دركا ولا تخشى ٧٧
وَلَقَدْ أَوْحَيْنَآ إِلَىٰ مُوسَىٰٓ أَنْ أَسْرِ بِعِبَادِى فَٱضْرِبْ لَهُمْ طَرِيقًۭا فِى ٱلْبَحْرِ يَبَسًۭا لَّا تَخَـٰفُ دَرَكًۭا وَلَا تَخْشَىٰ ٧٧
وَلَقَدْ
اَوْحَیْنَاۤ
اِلٰی
مُوْسٰۤی ۙ۬
اَنْ
اَسْرِ
بِعِبَادِیْ
فَاضْرِبْ
لَهُمْ
طَرِیْقًا
فِی
الْبَحْرِ
یَبَسًا ۙ
لَّا
تَخٰفُ
دَرَكًا
وَّلَا
تَخْشٰی
۟
اور ہم نے موسیٰ ؑ کو وحی کردی تھی کہ میرے بندوں کو لے کر راتوں رات نکل جاؤ پس ان کے لیے سمندر کے اندر ایک خشک راستہ بنالو (اس کیفیت میں کہ) نہ پکڑے جانے کا خوف ہو اور نہ (ڈوبنے کا) کوئی اندیشہ
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
ماريا مرزوقي
فالو
4 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 10:27، 77:20، 68:20
I have learned a little bit about some principles in the Arabic Language. One being: زيادة المبنى زيادة في المعنى i.e. increase in construct means increase in meaning . And I recently heard this التلخيص في المبنى تلخيص في المعنى (hopefully the spelling right is right). It is supposed to say, 'summarising the construct leads to narrowing down the meaning, or just saying the essence'. One example is in the story of Musa a.s.
Several times as Mu...
مزید دیکھیں
6
4
A Siddiqui
فالو
5 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 61:26-62، 77:20
'Be a warrior, not a worrier'
Reading this quote reminded me of these two ayat:
33
4
A Siddiqui
فالو
6 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 61:26-63، 77:20
I never thought about this until I read the tafseer today: Not only did God part the Red Sea so that Musa (a) and his people could miraculously pass through a huge body of water - He also made it a dry path, as stated in Surah Taha.
A dry path! Not a muddy path that one would expect from land that was previously covered by water.
Glory be to our Lord - The All Mighty, The Merciful, The Generous! The One who blesses us with miracle upon a mirac...
مزید دیکھیں
27
12
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