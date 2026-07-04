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طه
72
20:72
قالوا لن نوثرك على ما جاءنا من البينات والذي فطرنا فاقض ما انت قاض انما تقضي هاذه الحياة الدنيا ٧٢
قَالُوا۟ لَن نُّؤْثِرَكَ عَلَىٰ مَا جَآءَنَا مِنَ ٱلْبَيِّنَـٰتِ وَٱلَّذِى فَطَرَنَا ۖ فَٱقْضِ مَآ أَنتَ قَاضٍ ۖ إِنَّمَا تَقْضِى هَـٰذِهِ ٱلْحَيَوٰةَ ٱلدُّنْيَآ ٧٢
قَالُوْا
لَنْ
نُّؤْثِرَكَ
عَلٰی
مَا
جَآءَنَا
مِنَ
الْبَیِّنٰتِ
وَالَّذِیْ
فَطَرَنَا
فَاقْضِ
مَاۤ
اَنْتَ
قَاضٍ ؕ
اِنَّمَا
تَقْضِیْ
هٰذِهِ
الْحَیٰوةَ
الدُّنْیَا
۟ؕ
انہوں نے کہا : اب ہم تمہیں ہرگز ترجیح نہیں دے سکتے ان واضح دلائل پر جو ہمارے پاس آ چکے ہیں اور اس ذات پر جس نے ہمیں پیدا کیا ہے چناچہ تو کرلے جو کچھ تجھے کرنا ہے توُ تو صرف فیصلہ کرسکتا ہے اسی دنیا کی زندگی کا
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Amer Abbas
فالو
7 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 4:82-6، 99:23-109، 72:20، 30:39
Loved this fb post by Br. Hisham Abdallah - So I will repost it here, then correlate with some ayahs that come to mind:
I am not going to sugar coat this:
- This life temporary
- This life is a test
- Once this life ends, eternity (Hereafter) begins
- Our conduct in this life has consequences in the Hereafter
- All our deeds, whether of the heart or of the limbs are recorded and will be made available for us to see in the Hereafter
- The deeds o...
مزید دیکھیں
16
1
Sherene Mansor
فالو
4 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 70:20-72
Where do you stand in the presence of Wahy?
The magicians of Firaun's court "threw" their bodies in prostration the moment they realised that they were in the presence of Divine Revelation.
They declared their faith to the God of Harun and Musa simultaneously rejecting Firaun claims of lordship over them.
When threatened with violent deaths, they slapped a humiliating remark like spit at the tyrant's face :
"So do whatever you want! Your auth...
مزید دیکھیں
14
2
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