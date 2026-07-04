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طه
71
20:71
قال امنتم له قبل ان اذن لكم انه لكبيركم الذي علمكم السحر فلاقطعن ايديكم وارجلكم من خلاف ولاصلبنكم في جذوع النخل ولتعلمن اينا اشد عذابا وابقى ٧١
قَالَ ءَامَنتُمْ لَهُۥ قَبْلَ أَنْ ءَاذَنَ لَكُمْ ۖ إِنَّهُۥ لَكَبِيرُكُمُ ٱلَّذِى عَلَّمَكُمُ ٱلسِّحْرَ ۖ فَلَأُقَطِّعَنَّ أَيْدِيَكُمْ وَأَرْجُلَكُم مِّنْ خِلَـٰفٍۢ وَلَأُصَلِّبَنَّكُمْ فِى جُذُوعِ ٱلنَّخْلِ وَلَتَعْلَمُنَّ أَيُّنَآ أَشَدُّ عَذَابًۭا وَأَبْقَىٰ ٧١
قَالَ
اٰمَنْتُمْ
لَهٗ
قَبْلَ
اَنْ
اٰذَنَ
لَكُمْ ؕ
اِنَّهٗ
لَكَبِیْرُكُمُ
الَّذِیْ
عَلَّمَكُمُ
السِّحْرَ ۚ
فَلَاُقَطِّعَنَّ
اَیْدِیَكُمْ
وَاَرْجُلَكُمْ
مِّنْ
خِلَافٍ
وَّلَاُوصَلِّبَنَّكُمْ
فِیْ
جُذُوْعِ
النَّخْلِ ؗ
وَلَتَعْلَمُنَّ
اَیُّنَاۤ
اَشَدُّ
عَذَابًا
وَّاَبْقٰی
۟
فرعون نے کہا : (تو کیا) تم اس پر ایمان لے آئے ہو اس سے پہلے کہ میں تمہیں اجازت دیتا یقیناً یہی تمہارا گرو ہے جس نے تمہیں جادو سکھایا ہے تو میں تمہارے ہاتھ اور پاؤں مخالف سمتوں سے کاٹ ڈالوں گا اور تمہیں کھجور کے تنوں پر سولی (دے کر لٹکا) دوں گا اور یقیناً تمہیں (جلد) معلوم ہوجائے گا کہ ہم میں سے کون زیادہ سخت سزا دینے والا ہے اور کون زیادہ باقی رہنے والا ہے
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Samer Abbas
فالو
6 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 71:20
Such audacity to control even what people believe in their hearts and minds. Is it not enough that you control every aspect of their material lives? And you want to control what is in their depths? But it is not surprising nor unique. Such abuse and transgression happens everywhere, in some households and at a large scale in some countries like China.
7
0
Sherene Mansor
فالو
4 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 70:20-72
Where do you stand in the presence of Wahy?
The magicians of Firaun's court "threw" their bodies in prostration the moment they realised that they were in the presence of Divine Revelation.
They declared their faith to the God of Harun and Musa simultaneously rejecting Firaun claims of lordship over them.
When threatened with violent deaths, they slapped a humiliating remark like spit at the tyrant's face :
"So do whatever you want! Your auth...
مزید دیکھیں
14
2
A N
فالو
28 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 70:20-71
In thinking about success, it's worth considering these magicians. Not only did they lose the competition with Musa, but they were ultimately brutally killed by Pharaoh.
While Allah parted the sea and allowed Bani Israel to escape with Musa, he did not decree the same escape for the magicians.
But considering how Bani Israel behaved after they escaped, who were the ones that were truly successful?
Success doesn't always look like winning a ...
مزید دیکھیں
4
2
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