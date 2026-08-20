The system governing the functioning of our world is bound by wise and firm principles, when a random and unreliable system could very well have existed in its place. Between these two possibilities, the choice of the better one—the one which is governed by firm laws—is indicative of the fact that the Creator of such a world created it for a purpose. It follows that a world whose beginning was purposeful cannot have an end which is purposeless. Similarly, every man in this world enjoys a certain amount of freedom. From amongst them, are those who submit to the truth and strive to lead their life on the principles of truth and justice whereas those who do not submit to the truth, indulge in unbridled talk and unrestrained actions. Such distinctly different persons cannot have the same fate.