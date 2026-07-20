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سبإ
2
34:2
يعلم ما يلج في الارض وما يخرج منها وما ينزل من السماء وما يعرج فيها وهو الرحيم الغفور ٢
يَعْلَمُ مَا يَلِجُ فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ وَمَا يَخْرُجُ مِنْهَا وَمَا يَنزِلُ مِنَ ٱلسَّمَآءِ وَمَا يَعْرُجُ فِيهَا ۚ وَهُوَ ٱلرَّحِيمُ ٱلْغَفُورُ ٢
یَعْلَمُ
مَا
یَلِجُ
فِی
الْاَرْضِ
وَمَا
یَخْرُجُ
مِنْهَا
وَمَا
یَنْزِلُ
مِنَ
السَّمَآءِ
وَمَا
یَعْرُجُ
فِیْهَا ؕ
وَهُوَ
الرَّحِیْمُ
الْغَفُوْرُ
۟
وہ جانتا ہے جو کچھ زمین میں داخل ہوتا ہے اور جو کچھ اس سے نکلتا ہے اور جو کچھ آسمان سے نازل ہوتا ہے اور جو کچھ اس میں چڑھتا ہے اور وہ نہایت رحم کرنے والا بہت بخشنے والا ہے۔
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Rumana Ayesha
فالو
گزشتہ سال
·
حوالہ
آیت 2:34
As I came across Surah Saba, Ayah 2, I noticed that Allah calls Himself Raheem (Most Merciful) before Ghafoor (Most Forgiving), which is not the usual order. Typically, we see Ghafoor followed by Raheem. As I pondered, this made me realize something profound—His mercy is always present, even before I make mistakes. He guides me, protects me, and blesses me every day, helping me avoid sin in the first place. And when I do fail, His forgiveness is ...
مزید دیکھیں
7
2
A Siddiqui
فالو
4 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 1:34-2
'...whatever descends from the sky and whatever ascends into it.'
This part of ayah 34:2 made me think of the millions of planes, passengers, and packages that ascend and descend to and from the sky every year. It reminds me of that helpless feeling I have as a human being when my luggage gets lost or misplaced. I am so weak, and my knowledge is so limited, whereas my Lord is the All Wise and All-Aware (Al-Hakeem, Al-Khabir)
Thank you, Allah, f...
مزید دیکھیں
30
9
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