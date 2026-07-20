سائن ان کریں۔
سائن ان کریں۔
سائن ان کریں۔
زبان منتخب کریں۔
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
سبإ
11
34:11
ان اعمل سابغات وقدر في السرد واعملوا صالحا اني بما تعملون بصير ١١
أَنِ ٱعْمَلْ سَـٰبِغَـٰتٍۢ وَقَدِّرْ فِى ٱلسَّرْدِ ۖ وَٱعْمَلُوا۟ صَـٰلِحًا ۖ إِنِّى بِمَا تَعْمَلُونَ بَصِيرٌۭ ١١
اَنِ
اعْمَلْ
سٰبِغٰتٍ
وَّقَدِّرْ
فِی
السَّرْدِ
وَاعْمَلُوْا
صَالِحًا ؕ
اِنِّیْ
بِمَا
تَعْمَلُوْنَ
بَصِیْرٌ
۟
کہ کشادہ زرہیں بنائو اور کڑیاں ملانے میں ٹھیک ٹھیک اندازہ رکھو اور تم سب نیک اعمال کرو۔ تم جو کچھ کر رہے ہو میں یقینا اسے دیکھ رہا ہوں۔
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
فالو
44 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 114:20، 2:67، 39:53-40، 10:34-11، 55:12، 14:28
Bismillah
In continuation from previous reflection
I have been thinking about it for quite some time now.
Especially the part about creativity,
about career,
about becoming someone.
Why is it that people assume
Islam does not care for this?
That faith is only prayer,
only fasting,
only waiting for the afterlife.
Why is 'becoming' treated
as if it is outside of religion?
Why do we believe
that working on ourselves,
sharpening our minds,
devel...
مزید دیکھیں
24
6
Maryam Nazar
فالو
4 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 10:34-11
How grateful we believers must be to Allah swt for softening our heart to receive the message of islam.
ALHAMDULILLAHI RABBIL AALAMEEN......
Each day when we believers wakeup,we have to put on our battle gears which is a full length armor with perfectly balanced links/rings of true knowledge,taqwa,imaan,steadfastness,certainity.We have to strive consistently to make sure that rings in the chain doesnt break ,so as to get ourselves protected fro...
مزید دیکھیں
3
0
A Siddiqui
فالو
5 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 10:34-13
Do you have a task to do at work that you are dreading? A chore that you find very boring? An errand that you don't want to run? A team that is not easy to manage?
When I read these ayat, I was thinking about how we learn about the resources and skills that Allah blessed David (a) and Solomon (a) with and then we read that Allah ordered them to 'Work gratefully, O family of David!'
I asked myself, 'Am I working gratefully?' And I realized that ...
مزید دیکھیں
47
23
تدبر کمیونٹی کو دریافت کریں
پچھلی آیت
اگلی آیت