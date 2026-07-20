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سبإ
1
34:1
الحمد لله الذي له ما في السماوات وما في الارض وله الحمد في الاخرة وهو الحكيم الخبير ١
ٱلْحَمْدُ لِلَّهِ ٱلَّذِى لَهُۥ مَا فِى ٱلسَّمَـٰوَٰتِ وَمَا فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ وَلَهُ ٱلْحَمْدُ فِى ٱلْـَٔاخِرَةِ ۚ وَهُوَ ٱلْحَكِيمُ ٱلْخَبِيرُ ١
اَلْحَمْدُ
لِلّٰهِ
الَّذِیْ
لَهٗ
مَا
فِی
السَّمٰوٰتِ
وَمَا
فِی
الْاَرْضِ
وَلَهُ
الْحَمْدُ
فِی
الْاٰخِرَةِ ؕ
وَهُوَ
الْحَكِیْمُ
الْخَبِیْرُ
۟
کل حمد اور کل شکر اس اللہ کے لیے ہے جس کی ملکیت ہے ہر وہ شے جو آسمانوں اور زمین میں ہے اور آخرت میں بھی اسی کے لیے حمد ہوگی اور وہ کمال حکمت والا ہرچیز سے باخبر ہے۔
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
R. Ebied
فالو
4 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 1:6، 18:30، 1:35، 63:29، 2:1، 1:64، 36:45، 1:34، 25:31
I was reflecting on the use of the word 'hamd', (praise) in the Quran, and I was drawn to how many of the verses that cite 'hamd' describe Allah in relation to the heavens and the earth and Lord of the Worlds. He (SwT) is described as The Creator, Owner, Originator, Lord of the heavens and the earth.
It makes me think that these verses remind us to praise The One who created everything in our existence, in our experiences, to praise Him for t...
مزید دیکھیں
19
2
A Siddiqui
فالو
4 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 1:34-2
'...whatever descends from the sky and whatever ascends into it.'
This part of ayah 34:2 made me think of the millions of planes, passengers, and packages that ascend and descend to and from the sky every year. It reminds me of that helpless feeling I have as a human being when my luggage gets lost or misplaced. I am so weak, and my knowledge is so limited, whereas my Lord is the All Wise and All-Aware (Al-Hakeem, Al-Khabir)
Thank you, Allah, f...
مزید دیکھیں
30
9
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