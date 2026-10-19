Tazkirul Quran مريم کی تفسیر، آیت 58

Here, special mention is made of those prophets who were raised in the generations descending respectively from Adam, Noah and Abraham. God found them deserving of being blessed with His special guidance and of being selected to represent Him to the people. Why did God shower His great blessings on these august personalities? God says that this was due to a virtue common to all of them, namely, their realization of God’s greatness and majesty being so absolute that they would tremble on hearing His message and cry and fall down before Him on the ground. To cry and fall down in prostration, or sajdah, is the ultimate stage of the realization and admission of God’s greatness and majesty. One who attains this stage has had a foretaste of that faith which is characteristic of God’s messengers and prophets.